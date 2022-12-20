The Hockey News Donates 500,000 Digital Subscriptions to Canada Hockey Players

Hockey players in Canada can access a one-year digital subscription to The Hockey News at THN.com/Canada.

The Hockey News is donating 500,000 digital subscriptions worth $15 million to registered hockey players in Canada in time for the holidays.

The one-year digital subscriptions are meant to grow the game by showcasing Canadian sports journalism, W. Graeme Roustan, publisher of The Hockey News and executive chairman/owner of Roustan Media, announced on Tuesday.

“My mom always told me that when I was a young boy, the only thing that she could get me to read was The Hockey News,” Roustan said in a statement. “I remember how much I loved reading each issue cover to cover, taking me to places that I had never heard of before and learning about hockey players from all over the world.”

Canadian families can also gift The Hockey News digital subscription to a loved one over the holidays.

The newest issue – The Hockey News 2023 World Juniors Preview Issue – is available to download immediately, just in time for the World Junior Championship starting in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. on Dec. 26.

Players across Canada can register to receive this subscription and world juniors issue at THN.com/Canada from Dec. 20 until Jan. 31, 2023, or until all 500,000 digital subscriptions are taken.

USA Hockey players have also received an email from USA Hockey for their holiday gift.

Readers can access digital subscriptions on a mobile version and a desktop version. The Hockey News app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play while the desktop version can be accessed by following the instructions at this link .

The Hockey News benefited Roustan as a child when he read each issue.

“It improved my reading skills, made me aware of the world around me and was the catalyst for my hockey business career,” Roustan said. “I would like The Hockey News to have a similar impact on the young players today.