ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Worse than feared’: Brexit to blame for £33bn loss to UK economy, study shows

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReJcb_0jozKrRA00

Brexit has cost the UK a staggering £33bn in lost trade and investment, according to a new study that found that the economic damage is even worse than previously feared.

Research by the Centre for European Reform (CER), shared with The Independent , shows that Britain’s economy is 5.5 per cent smaller than it would have been if the country had remained inside the EU .

The UK’s goods trade is 7 per cent lower and investment is 11 per cent lower than it would have been had the Remain campaign won the 2016 Brexit referendum, according to the think tank’s analysis.

“Brexit has clearly had a significant impact on the economy,” said John Springford, deputy director of the CER. “There has been a sizeable hit on trade and investment.”

Mr Springford, author of the study, added: “There is a gap between the things politicians want to say about Brexit and what the data tells us. I think it’s become impossible to argue that Brexit has not hurt the UK economy.”

The CER modelled the performance of a “doppelganger” UK – if the nation had remained inside the EU – using data from other advanced economies similar to Britain prior to Brexit, including US, Germany, Norway and Australia.

A previous CER report found that by the end of 2021 the British economy was 5.2 per cent smaller than if the country had not left the EU, a loss of around £31bn.

The think tank has now found that by June 2022, the second quarter of the year, the UK’s GDP was 5.5 per cent smaller than if Brexit had not happened, a loss of £33bn.

The economic hit, first apparent in the years after the 2016 referendum, has become significantly bigger once the UK quit the single market and customs union at the start of 2021, the CER found.

“If you significantly raise trade barriers with your closest trade partner then it’s going to have big impact on your trade volume,” said Mr Springford.

He added: “There has been a very, very clear effect on investment in the UK ever since the 2016 vote – it has completely flatlined. That is not true of other similar economies. It is feeding into slow growth because it lowers productivity.”

Mr Springford said the impact of Covid had slightly complicated the picture when the think tank’s previous assessment was carried out earlier this year.

But he said it was now clear that the difference between Britain’s sluggish performance compared to similar economies was down to Brexit rather than the pandemic. “I’m confident that Covid is not skewing the picture.”

Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt has rejected grim forecasts of Brexit’s hit to the economy, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not accept the idea that re-joining the EU single market would boost growth.

Mr Springford said political parties should be “straight” with the public on the economic impact of Brexit if they want to set out clear and realistic plans for economic growth.

“While a lot of the marginal seats that the Conservatives and Labour are fighting over are relatively pro-Brexit, there is this incentive to downplay or ignore the economic consequences,” he said.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for international development, said the research showed that the government’s approach to trade with the EU “is doing serious damage to our economy”.

She added: “Their decision to pile endless reels of red tape on British business was based on ideology, not pragmatism. It is small businesses, fishermen and farmers paying the price for this botched Conservative trade deal.”

Naomi Smith, chief executive of the Best for Britain campaign group, said it was “no surprise that the damage caused to the economy and personal finances since leaving the EU far exceeds projections made earlier in the year”.

She added: “With the economic reality laid bare, most people now realise Brexiters sold them a pup. If Sunak wants to turn the economy around before the next election, he should stop pandering to a minority of xenophobes, and start reducing barriers with our largest trading partner.”

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility has estimated that Brexit will reduce GDP by 4 per cent over 15 years from 2016 – swiping around £100bn from the economy.

Mr Springford it was too early to tell the long-term damage. “It could be that most of the economic costs might already have come through,” the economist added. “But it is also possible that the long-run costs of Brexit might be larger than the OBR estimate.”

It follows a damning new report that found Brexit has “added fuel to the fire” of the crises facing the NHS and the social care system. The Nuffield Trust said shutting off the “relief valve” of EU migration has intensified workforce shortages.

Pressures on the supply of medicines and medical devices have also steadily increased since Brexit, the health institute’s report found. Medicine shortages have been “especially prolonged” in the UK – likely because of trade barriers and currency depreciation linked to Brexit, the study concluded.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

UKHSA to stop publishing Covid modelling data in January

The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January.Chief data scientist Dr Nick Watkins said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics.The R range and growth rate for England had been published weekly during the height of the pandemic, and fortnightly since April this year.It was first published in May 2020 for all of the UK, until April 2021 when it was published for England only.The reproductive rate, the R rate, refers to the number of people an infected...
The Independent

Lawyers brace for divorce surge in 2023 after major 2022 law change

Solicitors are bracing for a surge in warring couples racing to get divorced in 2023 after a law change made it easier to separate.The first working Monday in January is dubbed “Divorce Day” because marital problems often worsen over the Christmas period.Stress caused by the cost-of-living crisis, together with the usual pressures of the festive season, is expected to push even more couples over the edge.Solicitors say they are already expecting a spike in couples splitting up in the New Year following the passing of the no-fault divorce law in April.The law, which applies in England and Wales, allows couples...
The Independent

India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners

India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
The Independent

Strike news - live: Boxing Day travel chaos looms as all trains axed

Britain's railways will remain closed for a second consecutive day as rail workers stage the latest in a series of walkouts on Boxing Day.Thousands of people are being forced to make alternative travel plans throughout the day as no services are due to run. Hundreds of departures usually run on 26 December at a reduced rate after the Christmas Day shutdown. But Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT). Passengers were warned about the impact of the strike a week ago.Airport...
The Independent

China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans

China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

AI robot tackles tough topics in Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

One of the world’s most advanced robots has tackled subjects such as the war in Ukraine, the death of the Queen and climate change in Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message.The broadcast, which ran after the King’s annual Christmas speech at 3pm, saw the robot speak about the highs and lows of 2022.The robot named Ameca was developed by Engineered Arts, a British company based in Cornwall, and is capable of ultra-realistic reactions and can smile or frown, blink, scrunch its nose and even wink.Everyone, meet the future!This year’s Alternative Christmas Message was written using Artificial Intelligence and delivered by one...
The Independent

Boxing Day snow and ice warnings after parts of UK see white Christmas

Snow and ice is set to hit the UK on Boxing Day, with the Met Office warning of travel disruption in parts of the country. Blizzards are expected to sweep across Scotland on Monday, with the forecaster issuing a weather warning from 9pm on Christmas Day until 6pm on Monday. The warnings extend to Northern Ireland on Boxing Day, with icy patches expected to cause some delays on public transport on Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to 0C in parts of Scotland, with the village of Dalwhinnie expected to have one of the coldest evenings, with lows of -2C expected...
The Independent

China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle

As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
The Independent

China's COVID-19 surge might spawn a new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say.“China has a population that is very large and there’s limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant," said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is...
The Independent

Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line – from A&E nurses to retail staff

For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t grind to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs in which the female sex is statistically overrepresented, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The midwife: ‘I’ve left the shift crying...
The Independent

Generation of children held back as hundreds of thousands wait for key NHS care

Hundreds of thousands of children have been left waiting by the NHS for the developmental therapies they need, with some waiting more than two years, The Independent can reveal.The long waiting lists for services such as speech and language therapy will see a generation of children held back in their development and will “impact Britain for the long haul”, according to the head of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).More than 1,500 children have been left waiting for two years for NHS therapies, according to internal data obtained by The Independent, while a further 9,000 have been...
The Independent

Antiviral does not cut Covid hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated – study

The antiviral, molnupiravir, does not reduce coronavirus hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated people at high risk, new research suggests.But the treatment was associated with a shorter recovery time, by four days, and reduced viral load.People who received molnupiravir reported feeling better compared to those who received usual care, the study found.Finding effective, safe and scalable early treatments for Covid-19 in the community is the next major frontier in our research response to the ongoing worldwide pandemicProfessor Chris Butler, PanoramicResearchers suggest that while the drug could have some benefits in terms of symptom reduction, the cost of the drug may...
The Independent

The Independent

993K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy