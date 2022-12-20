ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Alicia Silverstone poses nude in new PETA campaign

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEzKA_0jozKlO200

Alicia Silverstone posed nude in a new ad for non-profit organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( PETA ).

In the ad, the 46-year-old stood in front of a field of cactuses and wore nothing but a pair of vegan leather boots. The promotion reads: “DON’T BE A PRICK…Buy cactus, mushroom, or apple leather instead!”

The ad will also be featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York, per PETA.

Silverstone also participated in a video interview to accompany the ad where she emphasised how important it is for her to advocate for animals.

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals, then that is what I’m after,” she told viewers.

The Clueless star even noted that she hasn’t posed nude for any acting-related projects.

“I never, ever get naked,” she continued. “In TV, in film, nothing, nope. But I’ve done it for PETA because that’s how much it matters to me.”

She went on to explain that even though people may believe “that leather is somehow better for the earth,” that’s not actually the case.

“But what they don’t realise is the amount of  resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary,” she said.  “It’s just not sustainable. The Earth can’t handle it.”

She then shared alternatives to leather, adding: “I have found really good materials that are natural. They’re using mushroom leather, they’re using pineapple leather, cactus leather.”

After noting how “incredible” these types or leathers are, she expressed her hopes for people in fashion to use them.

“My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers,” she said. “I really like the merge of being conscious of no animal skin and being conscious of the earth because we all have to live in it, the animals and us. And without it, we’re screwed.”

She emphasised her stance, adding: “I’d rather go naked than wear animals.”

Silverstone, who is a vegan and animal rights activist, has worked extensively with PETA over the years. In 2020, she went nude for the organisation’s “ first-ever naked vegan testimonial public service announcement ”.

She shared a message with the organisation to explain that while she “wasn’t always a vegan”, she’s “always loved animals”. Silverstone also noted how her plant-based diet has been beneficial to her.

“I’ve been vegan for 10 years, and it’s the single-most important and helpful decision I have ever made,” The Crush star said. “Physically, the effect has been amazing. Once I went vegan, I lost the weight I wanted to lose, my nails were stronger, and my skin was glowing. I feel great, and I look better now than I did 11 years ago.”

In 2016, she posed nude for another ad for PETA and said she’d “rather go naked than wear wool”.

“[I]t’s just so fast, the shearing process,” she said in a video interview at the time. “[The sheep are] cut. They’re harmed. They get very seriously wounded, and there’s no care for them when they’re wounded. It’s just, ‘Move on to the next.’”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Nothing more than a PR stunt’: Harry and Meghan reject The Sun’s apology over Jeremy Clarkson column

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said an apology by The Sun over a column, in which Jeremy Clarkson said he “hated” Meghan, is “nothing more than a PR stunt”.In the column, which was published on Friday 17 December, Clarkson wrote that he dreamt of the day the Duchess would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The article attracted criticism from high-profile figures, politicians, and Clarkson’s own daughter, Emily Clarkson.More...
The Independent

‘I’m such a sucker’: Joe Rogan ridiculed after falling for ‘father vs son boxing’ clickbait hoax

Joe Rogan has been ridiculed by fans after falling for a clickbait hoax on YouTube.The Joe Rogan Experience presenter has faced high-profile boycotts in the past over his platforming of conspiracy theories.During a recent episode, Rogan was seen describing at length a boxing match he had seen that supposedly took place between a father and a son.“I saw a video today of a boxing match between a father and a son. It made me so sad. Because there’s this young kid, he looks like he’s probably 17 or 18, and the father’s 42. And the father beats the s***...
The Independent

Avatar: The Way of Water writers say ‘crazy’ James Cameron idea was in danger of making film ‘silly’

The writers of Avatar: The Way of Water have opened up about the scene they thought could have been too risky.Earlier this month, James Cameron unveiled his expensive sequel, 13 years after the original was released.The film, which has received mostly positive reviews, has become a box office hit, and is quickly making its way up 2022’s global box office rankings.Its writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have now discussed the film in a lengthy interview, and specifically zoned in on a moment they believed to be a “high-wire act”. The sequence in question explores the friendship between Jake’s...
The Independent

Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it

Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
The Independent

King Charles speaks of 'poignant' time for those grieving in Christmas Day message

King Charles III spoke of how the festive season can be a “particularly poignant time” for “all of us who have lost loved ones.”In the opening moments of his first-ever Christmas Day message as sovereign, he spoke of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition,” he said.The King also thanked the British people for their “deeply touching” messages following the death of the UK’s longest-serving monarch.“I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown,” he said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
The Independent

Celine Dion wishes fans ‘the best of health’ in Christmas message after Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion has wished fans the “best of health” in her Christmas message, just weeks after announcing she had been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.Earlier in December, the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” singer shared a teary-eyed video to Instagram in which she announced that she was postponing her 2023 European tour.Dion explained that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition that she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.On Christmas Eve, Dion shared a new video message with fans wishing them a happy Christmas in both English and French.Standing in front...
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg says cats followed her for three days after famous Annie Leibowitz photo shoot

Whoopi Goldberg has recalled the famous 1984 shoot she did with American photographer Annie Leibovitz, in which she was depicted emerging from a bath of milk. Discussing the portrait with The Times, the actor and talk show host said the idea for the image didn’t have any particular meaning behind it. “Listen, it’s a Black girl coming through milk,” the Sister Act star said. “It’s really no more than that. We weren’t that deep when we shot it. [Leibowitz] was like, ‘I think this would make a great picture.’ ‘OK,’ says I. ‘I have to get in the milk?’...
The Independent

Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at party

Rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hills.The Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces more than 20 years in prison after a Los Angeles jury convicted him of assault and weapons charges on Friday afternoon.A jury heard that Megan Thee Stallion was shot after she and Tory argued in his SUV after leaving a party at the house of Kylie Jenner.Megan, 27, testified that the argument became heated when they began attacking each other’s musical careers.“I feel like that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega says Netflix series had one line of dialogue she refused to say

Jenna Ortega has revealed there was one line in Wednesday that she refused to say.The 20-year-old actor plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series – a new re-imagining of Charles Addams’s iconic Addams Family.The line in question comes in the fourth episode of the series, based around her school’s annual dance. Wednesday is seen eyeing up a dress in the window of an antique shop, while out with Thing.Later in the episode, she is hunting around her room for something to wear, and finds that Thing had stolen the dress for her. She gives the disembodied hand a...
The Independent

The best new Christmas films for 2022 and how to watch them

As the festive season fast approaches, there are few things better to get you in the seasonal spirit than a Christmas film.From Home Alone to Love Actually, nothing says 25 December like a Christmas comedy or rom-com and this year’s new releases are no different.With Lindsay Lohan’s highly anticipated return to acting, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour taking up the role of a rogue Santa Claus, 2022’s holiday movies are on track to bring Christmas cheer all around.So, here are some of the best Christmas films released for 2022 and how to watch them.Read moreBest Christmas beauty gifts for...
The Independent

Something’s been bugging Helen Mirren about American Westerns

Helen Mirren has shared the one thing that’s always bothered her about American Western films.The British actor currently stars opposite Harrison Ford in Paramount+’s Yellowstone spin-off 1923, which is set in Montana in the years before the Great Depression.Mirren and Ford play a married couple who run a cattle ranch, with Mirren speaking in an Irish accent on the show.In a new interview with The Times, Mirren explained that her choice of dialect came after often feeling frustrated at the accents seen in traditional Western films and shows.“It always annoyed me about American westerns that everybody spoke with American accents,”...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Ethel Cain responds after Obama includes her ‘anti-war, anti-patriotism’ song on his end-of-year playlist

Ethel Cain has responded after former president Barack Obama included her song “American Teenager” in his annual end-of-year culture roundup.Each year, Obama has made a tradition of sharing his favourite books, films and music with his followers on social media. In 2022, he revealed he has been listening to artists including Kendrick Lamar, a longtime favourite, along with Rosalia, Omar Apollo, SZA, Lizzo, Koffee, Bad Bunny, and Burna Boy.Included in the list of 25 songs is Cain’s single “American Teenager”, which is included on her debut album Preacher’s Daughter. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist...
The Independent

The Independent

993K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy