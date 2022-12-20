ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan weighs in on Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column

By Inga Parkel
Piers Morgan has commented on Jeremy Clarkson ’s controversial rant about Meghan Markle in a national newspaper.

In an op-ed for The Sun , published 16 December, Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

The article has since been removed from the publication’s website after the column became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about article .

Clarkson himself has received considerable backlash, with a number of celebrities and public figures condemning his remarks .

Morgan – an outspoken critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – reacted to Clarkson’s column on Twitter, writing: “Imagine if all those screaming with rage about Jeremy Clarkson felt the same protective anger towards those who’ve branded our Royal Family callous lying racist bullies - without producing any actual evidence for these cruel allegations?”

In a subsequent post, the former Good Morning Britain anchor clarified that while he’s “not defending what Clarkson wrote”, he’s asking “where the same anger is towards the lies/smears hurled at the Royal Family”.

In March 2021, Morgan’s disparaging comments about Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey ignited fury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPdBn_0jozKhr800

He told viewers at the time that he “didn’t believe a word” the Duchess of Sussex said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal, later referring to her as “Pinocchio Princess” on social media.

The following day, he stormed off-set after weather presenter Alex Beresford criticised him for “continuing to trash” Markle.

Morgan promptly announced his exit from the programme, saying: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t.”

“If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Elen
4d ago

Both of these men have a disgusting fixation on Duchess Meghan and they don't try to hide it ! Morgan has made fortune off of attacking her and then trying to get her on his show ! But Clarkson article was just vile and disgusting because he attacked all women not just Meghan ! I feel like both of these parasites could use some form of therapy but don't think it would work ! I recently read that the editor of the Sun is a woman and she signed off on Clarkson 's article ! And is so pathetic on so many levels ! 😝

Jeanette Cecil
4d ago

The thousands of newspaper headlines and lack of support from the royal family is all the proof I need. Harry and Meghan have provided plenty of proof they're not lying. Yes, they did do a private vow exchange before the wedding. She NEVER said she didn't know how to curtsey prior to meeting the queen. Those words were never said. They NEVER said they want privacy. The lies just keep being repeated! The narrative just keeps being twisted! The media hate just proves Harry and Meghan were right all along!

The Independent

The Independent

