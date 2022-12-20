ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks

By Jemma Crew
 5 days ago

Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.

Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “ Refugees welcome here”.

Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.

One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.

People have come here seeking sanctuary and are being supported by local health services, charities, faith groups and the council. To strip them away from this support without any warning or assessment of their needs is cruel and has caused huge anxiety for people who have already suffered unimaginable traumas

Local Labour MP Catherine West

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to stop using hotels for migrants and start using alternative sites like disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military sites.

Local Labour MP Catherine West , who represents Hornsey and Wood Green, said she has written to the immigration minister asking for any moves to be put on hold, saying the notices have “understandably caused huge distress”.

In a statement, she said: “This is a shameful way to treat vulnerable people just days before Christmas.

“People have come here seeking sanctuary and are being supported by local health services, charities, faith groups and the council.

“To strip them away from this support without any warning or assessment of their needs is cruel and has caused huge anxiety for people who have already suffered unimaginable traumas.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Marie Drake
4d ago

what's wrong with barracks? If they were good enough for the military, why not? This business of paying for hotels in the U. K. and US is not realistic nor sustainable; and completely unfair to the taxpaying public, the working poor who in the US give up 20% of their weekly pay for taxes to pay for programs supporting the poor in other countries, programs that working poor can't never get any help from. It's a slap in the face. We hand out BILLIONS in foreign aid and now we gotta take care of just any ole body that decides to show up. Unbelievable.

Melinda Shelton
4d ago

we should open our internment camps that we held the Chinese and Japanese in during ww2

Dart
4d ago

Aaaaah the world runs on the people of "entitlement",.

