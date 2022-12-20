ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London bus drivers to stage fresh wave of strikes

By Alan Jones
 5 days ago

Bus drivers in London are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by Abellio in south and west London will strike for 11 days in late December and throughout January.

The bus drivers have already taken 10 days of strike action.

The dispute initially involved 950 drivers, but Unite said its membership has since doubled.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Abellio is content to hoard mountains of cash but has imposed a completely unacceptable pay offer on its drivers.

“It is disgraceful behaviour and our members are rightly furious. Unite always fights to defend and improve members’ jobs, pay and conditions and Abellio’s south and west London workforce have their union’s unflinching support.”

The fresh strikes will take place on 24, 27 and 31 December and 4, 5, 10, 12, 16, 19, 25 and 26 January.

Unite said more strikes will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.

