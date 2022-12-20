ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The chill is on! Dangerously cold wind chills headed to Middle Tennessee

By Henry Rothenberg
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4cku_0jozKUKZ00

As we head toward Christmas weekend, arctic air is expected to invade the Mid-South. High temperatures by Friday will only be in the teens and lower 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits!

If you think that is cold, wait until you hear the forecasted wind chill values. Beginning Thursday night and continuing into Friday afternoon we are expecting wind chills, or “feels like temps,” to be between 10 to 20 below zero! Because of this, all of Middle Tennessee will be under a wind chill watch effective from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJdhp_0jozKUKZ00

Air this cold is incredibly dangerous to both life and property. It’s important to make sure your heat is working properly, and if you must venture outside to make sure you bundle up leaving no skin exposed.

The National Weather Service has a saying to help people prepare known as, “The 4 Ps”

  • People
    • Check on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children
  • Pets
    • Bring them inside
  • Plants
    • Cover sensitive plants that must remain outside
  • Pipes
    • Drip your faucets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuVqD_0jozKUKZ00

If needing a safe way to cover plants you can take a large bed sheet and place it over the plants using something like a bucket full of water, or bricks to place along the edges of the sheet to keep it in place.

Related
WBBJ

Dangerous Cold To Hang Around Into Christmas

A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee and will last until at least 10 am Saturday. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills will continue into Christmas Eve. Frostbite could occur in about 30 minutes or less. We only reached a high...
DYER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less amid …. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region

(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, there were two outages reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 15,059 total […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee counties open heating shelters amid freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several counties in East Tennessee have opened heating and warming shelters for those who might not be able to get out of the cold. The move comes as East Tennessee is seeing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades. Below, you will find...
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

Rolling Power Outages Due to Extreme Cold

When it registers zero degrees outside and suddenly the power goes out, it can be heart stopping. The temperature can drop several degrees in a short time, even in homes with some of the best insulation. While there are those who may be prepared with propane heaters to take the chill off, many do not have the luxury. Tennessee Valley Authority and local electric companies, like Middle Tennessee Electric, are working hard to keep the power coming, but to take the strain off of the power grid, much of Friday it meant rolling power outages. They ceased late Friday afternoon.
TENNESSEE STATE
