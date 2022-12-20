Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.

ERIE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO