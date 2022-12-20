Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Keeping Your Camper Safe in the Winter
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — For many outdoor lovers, they might be getting their campers or RVs ready the cold season. It’s best to completely drain your camper of all water, and fill the drains with anitfreeze to prevent damage to your pipes. But to prevent even...
Firefighters take on blaze in Lawrence Park
Lawrence Park (PA)- At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Harvey avenue in Lawrence Park for a structure fire. Reports from the scene say the house was “fully involved” in flames as crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from Lawrence Park, Harborcreek, the City of Erie […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sees Fresh Snow on Christmas
Many people woke up to a white Christmas this morning all throughout the Erie area on Sunday morning. The forceful winds kept pushing a lot of the fresh, fallen snow onto the roadways making travel difficult for some. Snow plows worked to clear the streets to make is easier for...
Local east side church opens their doors to people affected by dangerous temperatures
A number of homeless shelters and overflow shelters are busy helping people stay warm during this harsh winter weather. The Church of Nativity Community Center on German street was very busy Friday night as Our Neighbor’s Place has set up an overflow shelter to provide a safe warm place to sleep. “Tonight, it was especially […]
erienewsnow.com
Warming Shelter Opened at Mill Village Fire Department
A warming shelter is open at Mill Village Fire Department's social hall from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, according to Erie County government officials. The social hall is located at 14408 N. Main St., Waterford, Pa. 16441. If someone arrives after 11 p.m., there will be a phone number on...
erienewsnow.com
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
Travel advisory in place and mandatory evacuation for some in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County officials announced a travel advisory is in place until further notice and there is a mandatory evacuation in place for some Lake Erie shoreline residents.
erienewsnow.com
Fire in Lake City Claims Lives of 2 Dogs
A fire in Lake City Borough early Saturday morning claimed the lives of two dogs, and firefighters battled the cold to put out the flames. It was reported at Lakeside Village Mobile Home Park off W. Lake Rd. around 5:19 a.m. The trailer was fully involved in flames when firefighters...
(UPDATED 4:30 p.m.): How’s the power holding up during blizzard?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard has moved into the greater Erie region, and with it is a deep freeze. Wind gusts will approach 60 mph in some areas and temperatures have been plummeting and will continue to plummet into the night. A major concern is heavy wind and ice downing trees and powerlines. The blizzard warning […]
yourerie
Lake Effect Squalls affecting the Lake Shore Through Christmas Morning
Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.
Mill Village opens warming center amidst blizzard conditions
MILL VILLAGE (PA)- With blizzard conditions wreaking havoc on the area, Mill Village Fire Department has decided to open up a warming center for residents affected by the storm. The Mill Village Fire Department Social Hall will act as a warming center for residents from 7 p.m. to 11p.m. according to Erie County Information Officer […]
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
erienewsnow.com
Christmas at the Warner Returns
A Christmas tradition returned to Downtown Erie Friday night, beginning the celebrations. Grace Church hosted it Christmas at the Warner event, welcoming crowds for two performances on Friday. The free service combines carols, creativity and a message of hope, while raising collecting donations for the Mercy Center for Women. Performances...
City of Meadville facing emergency medical service crisis
The City of Meadville is being faced with what they are calling an emergency medical service crisis. Tonight, Meadville City Council hosted a town hall where first responders, taxpayers and residents had their chance to speak out. The City of Meadville is dealing with a tight budget, and not only are there low levels of […]
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway closed in both directions from Exit 46 to Pennsylvania line
The major winter storm that is battering Western New York has also forced the closing of a significant stretch of the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Authority announced the closing of the I-90 in both directions, between Exit 46 at I-390 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line due to weather.
erienewsnow.com
Bayfront Businesses Brace for Snowstorm
While some people are making last minute changes to their travel plans due to the incoming snow storm, businesses on Erie's Bayfront are bracing for the storm. The Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel will be on the front lines against the predicted heavy snow and high winds. They say they're ready to keep everyone safe during the storm.
Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat
Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas.exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at...
erienewsnow.com
Humane Society Reminds Pet Owners of Cold Weather Safety
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A regional Humane Society’s Law Enforcement Division is reminding pet owners to be aware of the safety of their pets as temperatures are expected to plummet to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend. Dogs cannot be left outdoors for more than...
Comments / 3