vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
IDOT: Expect this to be a 36-hour storm
As the St. Louis region braces for an influx of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday — plus sub-zero temperatures — the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has tips for those traveling and shares how road crews are preparing.
How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?
ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
KMOV
Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel. Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved. Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
Washington Missourian
Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington
As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
mymoinfo.com
Flu cases continue to remain above seasonal average in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The latest CDC week 50 health update was released in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says flu cases continue to spike. My MO Info · KJ122122A. In regards to COVID, Zwiener mentions the county has been seeing on average between 350 and 450...
Winter storm warning: Extreme cold in the St. Louis area
A wind chill warning will be in effect Thursday night into Friday.
When will dangerous winter storm move into St. Louis region?
ST. LOUIS – We’ve been warning about the likelihood of extreme winter weather in late December for a couple of weeks now. The next several days will finally see those prognostications come to fruition. We know it’s coming; but when, exactly?. The day to focus on is...
KMOV
Warrenton man heading towards St. Louis found safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Highway Patrol canceled a Silver Advisory issued Thursday for a Warrenton man. The Highway Patrol said John Olds was later found safe.
