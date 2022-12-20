ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night

(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel.  Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved.  Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington

As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fatal Accident In Washington County

(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Flu cases continue to remain above seasonal average in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) The latest CDC week 50 health update was released in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says flu cases continue to spike. My MO Info · KJ122122A. In regards to COVID, Zwiener mentions the county has been seeing on average between 350 and 450...

