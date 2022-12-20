Read full article on original website
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
wearegreenbay.com
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges, kept a stolen police badge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from south-central Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for gun charges stemming from an incident at his girlfriend’s home. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Devin Crayton, 33, from Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
Woman found dead in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
Eight cars involved in Rockton crash in near white-out conditions
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight vehicles were involved in a crash in near white-out conditions Friday in Rockton. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened in the 8800 block of N. Main Road around 4 p.m. No one was seriously injured, authorities said, but three people were taken to local hospitals by […]
nbc15.com
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
x1071.com
Two Car Crash in Dodgeville
The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of Rock around 11:45 a.m. after the woman fell through the ice and...
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
Police say fire at Janesville Michael’s store was possible arson
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a fire that started in the yarn aisle of a Michael’s store was possibly due to arson. According to Janesville Police, the fire and police departments were called to the store, at 2900 Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Employees were able to extinguish the fire prior to […]
nbc15.com
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but nothing can be confirmed at this time. Police also...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
seehafernews.com
Dane County Medical Examiner Identifies Woman Killed In Madison Crash
We now have a name to go along with the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s west side earlier this month. The Medical Examiner’s office yesterday identified the woman as 20-year-old Isabel Brings from Verona. She died in a fiery crash on South Pleasant View Road...
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
8 vehicles involved in an accident, Near white out conditions. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting a major scene.
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say
A fire Wednesday night at a Janesville store may have been arson, Janesville police reported. Janesville fire and police personnel were sent to a reported fire at Michaels, 2900 Deerfield Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. Employees were able to put out the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI
NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
nbc15.com
Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was already on bail for a string of robberies allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store to steal money from the victim. A store employee told Madison Police Dept. investigators the victim had just finished withdrawing...
