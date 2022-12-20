The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO