wearegreenbay.com

Madison man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges, kept a stolen police badge

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from south-central Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for gun charges stemming from an incident at his girlfriend’s home. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Devin Crayton, 33, from Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman found dead in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Two Car Crash in Dodgeville

The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but nothing can be confirmed at this time. Police also...
RANDOLPH, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say

A fire Wednesday night at a Janesville store may have been arson, Janesville police reported. Janesville fire and police personnel were sent to a reported fire at Michaels, 2900 Deerfield Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. Employees were able to put out the...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI

NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges

