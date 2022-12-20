ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Missourian

ECC, Mercy among agencies denied federal funds by county

While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests. The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

DRA Director announces retirement

(Festus) Disability Resource Association (DRA) Director Nancy Pope has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year. Pope says she has been with DRA for 22 years and the director for the last 5. My MO Info · KJ122222A. Pope goes over one of the things she...
FESTUS, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night

(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
HILLSBORO, MO
West Newsmagazine

Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Flu cases continue to remain above seasonal average in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) The latest CDC week 50 health update was released in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says flu cases continue to spike. My MO Info · KJ122122A. In regards to COVID, Zwiener mentions the county has been seeing on average between 350 and 450...
mymoinfo.com

Fatal Accident In Washington County

(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
The Wild Hunt

No Place to Raise Children

Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge

A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights

Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament Day One Preview

(Park Hills) The 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas tournament tips off on Monday with eight games and you listen to all of them on regional radio. We’ll broadcast the daytime games on AM 800 KREI. Four girls quarterfinals start with top seed and second ranked South Iron...
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled

(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy