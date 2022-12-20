Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Festus schools test scores are good despite drop in state and national average
(Festus) The nation’s report card regarding math and reading test scores was recently released. On a state level, 4th grade scores declined 8 points while 8th grade math scores declined 9 points. Reading scores among 4th graders are down 25 points while 8th graders saw a decline in five...
Washington Missourian
ECC, Mercy among agencies denied federal funds by county
While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests. The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee...
ksmu.org
Missouri AG office has taken outsized role in opposing wrongful conviction cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake...
mymoinfo.com
DRA Director announces retirement
(Festus) Disability Resource Association (DRA) Director Nancy Pope has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year. Pope says she has been with DRA for 22 years and the director for the last 5. My MO Info · KJ122222A. Pope goes over one of the things she...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month
The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
mymoinfo.com
Flu cases continue to remain above seasonal average in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The latest CDC week 50 health update was released in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says flu cases continue to spike. My MO Info · KJ122122A. In regards to COVID, Zwiener mentions the county has been seeing on average between 350 and 450...
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
No Place to Raise Children
Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
myleaderpaper.com
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge
A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
IDOT: Expect this to be a 36-hour storm
As the St. Louis region braces for an influx of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday — plus sub-zero temperatures — the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has tips for those traveling and shares how road crews are preparing.
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
mymoinfo.com
Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament Day One Preview
(Park Hills) The 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas tournament tips off on Monday with eight games and you listen to all of them on regional radio. We’ll broadcast the daytime games on AM 800 KREI. Four girls quarterfinals start with top seed and second ranked South Iron...
starvedrock.media
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
mymoinfo.com
Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled
(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
