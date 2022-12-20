Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Junior/Senior High students receive Operation Lunch Box gift from Ross Fuel Center
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Junior and senior high students with outstanding lunch balances at Poplar Bluff Junior and Senior High received a gift just in time for Christmas. Ross Fuel Center recently hosted a fundraiser, matching the total collected from its customer base, in an effort to help reduce outstanding lunch balances at area schools.
mymoinfo.com
Regina Fraley – Service 12/27/22 6 P.M.
Regina Fraley of Desloge died Friday at the age of 65. Visitation for Regina Fraley will be held on Tuesday at 4 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The funeral service will follow at 6.
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
darnews.com
Stage Company blessed with a Christmas miracle
The Stage Company feared it might be curtains on their season. Even as they rehearsed for a Christmas show two years after the pandemic, their finances still had not recovered COVID’s upheaval or the transition to a new venue. Sparse attendance left most shows in the red, and if...
mymoinfo.com
Richard Doty – Arrangements Pending
Richard Doty of Park Hills died Thursday at the age of 76. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
mymoinfo.com
David “Dave” Wayne Lynch – Service – 12/27/22 at 11 a.m.
David “Dave” Wayne Lynch of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Dave Lynch is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from 9...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Middle School math teacher earns statewide award
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff Middle School math teacher earned a statewide award. Sixth grade math teacher Dr. Brandi Compass received statewide recognition through a professional math association, according to. Poplar Bluff R-I School District. Compass was presented the 2022 Middle School Outstanding Mathematics Educator award...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
mymoinfo.com
Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament Day One Preview
(Park Hills) The 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas tournament tips off on Monday with eight games and you listen to all of them on regional radio. We’ll broadcast the daytime games on AM 800 KREI. Four girls quarterfinals start with top seed and second ranked South Iron...
kbsi23.com
Ellington woman killed in crash in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Ellington woman died in a crash on Dec. 20 on Highway 21 in Reynolds County. Sharon K. Lee, 76 was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Hwy. 21 about 15 miles south of Ellington when she ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned.
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
Kait 8
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
darnews.com
Incoming cold, ice make travel exceedingly dangerous
The Poplar Bluff Police Department and local emergency services received an updated forecast from the National Weather Service Paducah. During a virtual conference Wednesday, an NWS representative estimated first waves of winter weather will arrive in Poplar Bluff between 12-2 p.m. Thursday. For the following three days the area will see wind chills as low as -20 degrees, rapid freezing of water on roadways and some snow accumulation. The NWS advised everyone to avoid traveling.
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 12/23/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
