Read full article on original website
Independent Bob
5d ago
Pretty sure it’s a herd of buffalo, not a gang. But they are situated in close proximity to Flint, so who knows??
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MLive.com
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli offers mouthwatering sandwiches
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Looking for a spot to eat some corn beef and pastrami sandwiches?. Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli has been a staple in the Grand Blanc-area for seven years, and the restaurant offers a variety of mouth-watering options. Located at 6339 Saginaw Road in Grand...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
WNEM
Student wins Flint's Got Talent
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
That Wing Place in Grand Blanc You Never Knew Existed is Closing
Sadly, we're saying goodbye to another local restaurant, one in Grand Blanc that you may not have even known existed. The owners of Crazy Legs on Dort Highway made the announcement on Facebook, noting with little fanfare that the wing joint was closing for good. They went on to say...
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
WNEM
Flint's Got Talent Winner Performs Live in Studio
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The winter...
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5