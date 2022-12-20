ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska OL coach Donovan Raiola weighs in on recent transfer addition Ben Scott

Nebraska added a huge piece Friday afternoon, picking up Ben Scott out of Arizona State. Scott is a veteran offensive tackle that adds size and talent to Nebraska’s roster. Following the news, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola weighed in on the pickup. Raiola and Scott are both Hawaii natives and Scott attended the same high school as Raiola’s brother Dominic furthering the connection between the two.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ben Scott, Arizona State transfer, announces Big Ten commitment

Ben Scott is heading to Nebraska, the Arizona State transfer announced Friday afternoon. The offensive tackle transfer is a huge pickup for Nebraska, as he adds depth and talent to the Huskers’ front line. In his sophomore season, Scott’s run blocking score was 83, which ranks 28th among all...
TEMPE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield reveals what made him want to reunite with Matt Rhule

Marcus Satterfield is part of the big changes coming to Nebraska this offseason. After a hugely disappointing 4-8 season, head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position. The team spent much of the season under the direction of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. At the conclusion of the season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule explains how he 'fell in love' with transfer QB Jeff Sims

Matt Rhule is a huge fan of Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims. Sims spent 3 seasons playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before announcing his transfer to Nebraska on Dec. 18. Rhule was ecstatic, saying he “fell in love with Jeff as a player early on.”. “I’ve watched...
ATLANTA, GA

