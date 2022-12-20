Nebraska added a huge piece Friday afternoon, picking up Ben Scott out of Arizona State. Scott is a veteran offensive tackle that adds size and talent to Nebraska’s roster. Following the news, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola weighed in on the pickup. Raiola and Scott are both Hawaii natives and Scott attended the same high school as Raiola’s brother Dominic furthering the connection between the two.

