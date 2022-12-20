Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
‘Punch my chick’: SAPD officer fired over bogus note to avoid work, texts about violence against women
San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel A. Montalvo was suspended from his position indefinitely without pay after violating several department rules and special orders, according to SAPD suspension documents released Friday. Montalvo is accused of requesting a fake military duty letter to get out of SAPD work duties on Dec....
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on the West Side. The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. Police said a woman loaded a...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
KSAT 12
Couple carjacked at gunpoint on East Side, suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A couple was sitting in their parked car on the East Side overnight when a suspect held them at gunpoint and stole their vehicle, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 11:39 p.m. Friday, on Dietrich Road and Dixville Road. A 36-year-old man told...
KSAT 12
Search underway for suspect involved in shooting at SE Side apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex led to a crash in the parking lot and a suspect is still on the run, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of E Southcross Blvd. Officers were...
KSAT 12
1 killed, 1 arrested in Christmas morning crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and one person was arrested following a crash on the Southeast Side overnight. San Antonio police said the crash happened after midnight Sunday at W.W. White Road and East Southcross. According to SAPD, a red SUV ran a red light and struck...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 24-year-old man last seen in Northeast Bexar County
A search is underway for a missing 24-year-old man with a medical condition in Northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office. Malik Johnson was last seen at noon on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk Road. He’s described as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall,...
KSAT 12
SCAM ALERT: SAPD warns of scam callers posing as officers, demanding money from residents
SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are posing as San Antonio police officers and are demanding money from residents over the phone, according to SAPD. The police department issued a warning about the scam calls on social media Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear how many reports of these calls the department has received so far.
KSAT 12
SAFD investigating fire at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire that started at a West Side home on Saturday night. The fire started at around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Elvira St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They were able to quickly extinguish...
KSAT 12
Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations. A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.
KSAT 12
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
KSAT 12
Leon Valley firefighters rescue family from house fire
SAN ANTONIO – A family is safe Friday morning after they were rescued from a house fire on the Northwest Side. Leon Valley firefighters responded to the fire at 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge, near Huebner and Bandera Roads. There, they saw flames coming out...
KSAT 12
Big rig driver trying to avoid crash on Southeast Side highway hits house across the road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are blaming another driver’s road rage for causing a big rig driver to lose control on a Southeast Side highway and hit a nearby house. The crash happened before 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Interstate 37 and Hot Wells Boulevard. Police believe...
KSAT 12
Fire destroys family’s home, belongings two days before Christmas, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A family lost their belongings and their home in a fire just two days before Christmas, and the San Antonio Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause. The fire happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Rivas Street. When fire crews...
KSAT 12
UT Health San Antonio will launch new trauma research program with military
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio will be home to a new trauma care research center. The University of Texas Board of Regents approved $2.5 million...
KSAT 12
Boerne city staff showcase shelter animals in workplace, helping them find their forever homes
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne city staff have come up with a plan to get animals from the shelter forever homes by getting them more visibility. Kelly Skovjerg with the Boerne Library says the goal is to get a couple of cats adopted by showing them off at the library office has grown to seven cats.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Celebrity Guests, Award-Winning Tacos, & Spicy Bites
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the winner of the 2022...
KSAT 12
Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex on Northeast Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex drew a heavy response from San Antonio Fire Department. The fire started around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Barrington Street. It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries, but firefighters said...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list
SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.
KSAT 12
Watch some of the top trending videos on KSAT in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Hard news headlines dominated KSAT.com in 2022 but there are other stories that caught the attention of viewers this year as well. From a tour of a former Spur’s home to a San Antonio car wash — here are some of the most-watched videos on KSAT.com in 2022:
