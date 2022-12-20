ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

KSAT 12

2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAFD investigating fire at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire that started at a West Side home on Saturday night. The fire started at around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Elvira St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They were able to quickly extinguish...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Leon Valley firefighters rescue family from house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A family is safe Friday morning after they were rescued from a house fire on the Northwest Side. Leon Valley firefighters responded to the fire at 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge, near Huebner and Bandera Roads. There, they saw flames coming out...
LEON VALLEY, TX
KSAT 12

Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list

SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Watch some of the top trending videos on KSAT in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Hard news headlines dominated KSAT.com in 2022 but there are other stories that caught the attention of viewers this year as well. From a tour of a former Spur’s home to a San Antonio car wash — here are some of the most-watched videos on KSAT.com in 2022:
SAN ANTONIO, TX

