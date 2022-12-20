Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
48-year-old man killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, Dec. 24, at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher D. Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the 1979 GMC van that he was driving collided head-on with a […]
72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
wbrc.com
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says two suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson. Police say 19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Wilson is...
wvtm13.com
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say
A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
wvtm13.com
Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
I-65 crash claims life of 40-year-old man in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hanceville man on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at approximately 12:08 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Joseph S. Varner, 40, was fatally injured when the 1996 Toyota 4 Runner he was driving left the roadway, struck a […]
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
weisradio.com
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
Alabama: One transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Highway 72 wreck
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
wvtm13.com
Help needed to find suspects who allegedly injured puppy in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Your assistance is needed to help find two people who are suspected of injuring a puppy at a restaurant in Center Point. According to a news release from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether in a McDonald's parking lot on the night of Dec. 19.
Authorities searching for 6-year-old girl missing from St. Clair County since early Sunday morning
State authorities issued an emergency missing child alert Monday for a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from St. Clair County early Sunday morning. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in Springville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Marshall County reports scam involving inmate family members
The sheriff's office says a new scam circulating in Marshall County is targeting the family members of inmates.
Birmingham City Jail inmate found dead in cell during routine check
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham City Jail inmate was found dead in their cell during a routine check on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), the investigation is preliminary and standard procedure for all in-custody deaths. “A female inmate housed at the Birmingham City […]
wbrc.com
Behind the scenes glimpse at ALEA State Troopers’ effort to protect drivers during the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s holiday campaign ‘12 Days of Safety’ begins December 22. The goal is to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season. WBRC Reporter Tristan Ruppert joined Trooper Justin O’Neal Wednesday for a portion of his shift....
Shots fired at Birmingham police; manhunt underway on city’s west side
A manhunt is underway in Ensley after shots were fired at Birmingham police during a chase. A call for all possible assistance went out after 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to police radio traffic, shots were fired at West Precinct police with at least one bullet striking the windshield of a patrol vehicle. Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, alerted on dozens of shots fired.
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
Comments / 0