Springville, AL

AL.com

72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert

State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water

GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
GARDENDALE, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say

A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
CENTRE, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed following family argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Help needed to find suspects who allegedly injured puppy in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Your assistance is needed to help find two people who are suspected of injuring a puppy at a restaurant in Center Point. According to a news release from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether in a McDonald's parking lot on the night of Dec. 19.
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Shots fired at Birmingham police; manhunt underway on city’s west side

A manhunt is underway in Ensley after shots were fired at Birmingham police during a chase. A call for all possible assistance went out after 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to police radio traffic, shots were fired at West Precinct police with at least one bullet striking the windshield of a patrol vehicle. Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, alerted on dozens of shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL

