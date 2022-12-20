Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
6 fires set inside Marriott hotel near airport
ST. LOUIS — Multiple fire departments responded to six fires set inside a St. Louis Marriott Hotel Thursday evening. It happened at about 5 p.m. at 10700 Pear Tree Lane, less than a mile from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. The Pattonville and Community Fire Protection District arrived to help....
mymoinfo.com
Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled
(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
mymoinfo.com
Special M.U. Extension Workshop Coming Up in Crawford County For Kindergarten Teachers
(Cook Station) The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Discover Nature Schools program has an opportunity coming up next week for educators. This program will help train kindergarten teachers on the Bears Through the Season program. Luke Turnbough says the workshop is Thursday, December 29th from 10 until 3 at the...
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
IDOT: Expect this to be a 36-hour storm
As the St. Louis region braces for an influx of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday — plus sub-zero temperatures — the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has tips for those traveling and shares how road crews are preparing.
myleaderpaper.com
Officials name man who died in High Ridge house fire
Authorities have identified the man who died in a High Ridge house fire on Monday, Dec. 19. Charles P. Willingham, 67, died in the mobile home where he lived in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. The home was destroyed in the...
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
mymoinfo.com
Regina Fraley – Service 12/27/22 6 P.M.
Regina Fraley of Desloge died Friday at the age of 65. Visitation for Regina Fraley will be held on Tuesday at 4 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The funeral service will follow at 6.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags
A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community
The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside.
mymoinfo.com
DRA Director announces retirement
(Festus) Disability Resource Association (DRA) Director Nancy Pope has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year. Pope says she has been with DRA for 22 years and the director for the last 5. My MO Info · KJ122222A. Pope goes over one of the things she...
myleaderpaper.com
Kangaroo spotted in High Ridge
A kangaroo was spotted Dec. 11 roaming around a road in High Ridge, Jefferson County Services Director Eric Larson said. He said Jefferson County Animal Control was not contacted about the kangaroo, which he believes was loose for just a short time. Larson said he believes the kangaroo was from...
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Emergency crews respond to local Steak ‘N Shake fire
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a nearby Steak 'N Shake restaurant.
mymoinfo.com
David “Dave” Wayne Lynch – Service – 12/27/22 at 11 a.m.
David “Dave” Wayne Lynch of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Dave Lynch is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from 9...
