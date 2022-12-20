Read full article on original website
Ithaca yet again misses out on big state downtown state grant
ITHACA, N.Y. — Looks like the government grant sleigh skipped Ithaca again this year. The city has yet again been passed over for a $10 million grant for downtown improvements from the state, with the awards for the Southern Tier region going to Endicott and Norwich. Again. Yes, again....
Restaurant inspections: Red Robin, Doug’s Fish Fry (mobile unit) and King David’s have violations; 41 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 4 to 10:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
$875,000 property in Cicero: See 124 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 124 home sales between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. The most expensive property sold included a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on 15¼ acres in the Town of Cicero that sold for $875,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Ithaca, New York
Ithaca is located on the southern shore of the gorgeous Cayuga Lake, and it boasts three local colleges nestled in among dozens of beautiful gorges and prime wine country. All of this brings thousands of visitors to this unassuming upstate New York town every season. Not just a college town,...
wxhc.com
Common Council Approves Application and Fee Payment for Homer Ave.
The Cortland Common Council approved during their meeting last Tuesday evening for an application and fee payment to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Homer Ave. water infrastructure finance and innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The City of Cortland looks to upgrade the aging infrastructure and roadway along Homer Ave....
ithaca.com
SouthWorks — A Giant Development Project is Coming to South Hill
After more than a decade the gargantuan redevelopment project located at 620 Aurora Street on the slopes of South Hill is set to move forward. The 95-acre site, formerly known to Ithacans as Morse Chain, Emerson Power Transmission Plant, and most recently, the Chain Works District, will now be known as SouthWorks. SouthWorks has been in the making for more than a decade, with the latest real estate closing taking place on December 8, 2022.
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
WKTV
City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces. The projects include:. Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000. Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad...
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
14850.com
Ithaca and other local school districts announce they’re closed Friday
The Ithaca City School District and some other local districts have announced Thursday evening they’ll be closed Friday due to the wintry weather forecast. ”This evening Governor Kathy Hochul signed Executive Order 26 declaring a state of emergency for the entire state of New York,” said Dryden superintendent of schools Joshua Bacigalupi in announcing that DCSD schools will be closed. “The declaration of emergency allows schools to be closed and not use one of its emergency closing days.”
newyorkupstate.com
‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license
The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
ithaca.com
Family Medicine Associates to Join Cayuga Medical Associates in February
Starting on February 1, 2023, Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca will become part of Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA) health system. The new practice will be re-named Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine and bring together two well-respected practices and improve the quality of care provided to the community in the process.
NewsChannel 36
Tree Falls on to Canal Street in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Severe weather continues to impact the Twin Tiers as a tree fell into a roadway in Big Flats Friday afternoon. The tree fell onto Canal Street in the town and blocked the entire street. Crews worked to clear the tree out of the roadway. A...
WKTV
New Hartford Central School appoints new Hughes Elementary principal
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Central School District Board of Education announced Wednesday, they have appointed Michele Pilla as the next Hughes Elementary principal. “I am excited to begin this new chapter in my educational career and positively impact the lives of children and families in the E.R....
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
whcuradio.com
Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
