(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing some roads because of blizzard conditions Friday. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, I-94 is closed from Jamestown to the Montana-North Dakota border. U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are also closed to travelers. North Dakota Highway 46 is closed from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO