Lincoln, NE

doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton resigns

Former Lincoln state Sen. Tony Fulton is resigning his position leading the state's Department of Revenue. Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Fulton for his six years of service as the state's tax commissioner in a news release. Prior to his appointment, Fulton, 50, ran a small business and was a state...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Ricketts celebrates economic development award at Lincoln Kawasaki plant

Gov. Pete Ricketts took what he said will be his last tour as governor of a manufacturing plant on Thursday in Lincoln. Ricketts, whose term as governor will end in less than two weeks, and Director of Economic Development Tony Goins visited the Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant in northwest Lincoln to celebrate the state's latest economic award, a Silver Shovel from Area Development magazine.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide

OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire

OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
OMAHA, NE

