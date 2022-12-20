Read full article on original website
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
Missouri woman tracks down stolen Hyundai, kills 2 in shootout at gas station
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri woman whose car was allegedly stolen is accused of tracking down the suspected thief on Wednesday, killing two men and wounding another, authorities said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of...
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
KMOV
St. Louis alderman describes encounter with woman he says tried to rob him
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Explicit language fills a nine-minute Facebook Live video that City of St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley posted Thursday night as he waited for police to respond after he says a woman threatened his life in a carjacking attempt. “This woman was closer to me than I...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating probation
Billy Wayne Gray, 45, of House Springs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after violating the terms of his probation. He previously was convicted of felony drug charges stemming from incidents that occurred between 2014 and 2020, according to court records. Gray pleaded guilty in December 2021 to...
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
'Somebody else's mess killed my brother' | Sister says brother was innocent bystander in double homicide
ST. LOUIS — Every murder victim has a story, and Joseph Farrar’s was one of redemption cut short. Police and family members say he was an innocent bystander killed by a stray bullet stemming from a shootout between an alleged car theft victim and the man she believed stole her car.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted Thursday to attempting to rob a supermarket at gunpoint in 2019, authorities said. Court documents state Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to approaching a store clerk at the Field Foods on Lafayette Ave. on Nov. 23, 2019. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
Woman is charged with murder after shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in north St. Louis, and on Thursday, a woman was charged with murder. The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station near the intersection of North Broadway and Riverview Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Teen found shot to death in Jennings parking lot
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Jennings. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings. St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct...
Mother and daughter shot in vehicle Wednesday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman and her daughter were injured in a shooting while sitting in their vehicle Wednesday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman and her young daughter were sitting in their vehicle shortly after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Riverview Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire.
Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust
The FBI took an interest in Anthony Caldwell after he leaned out of a BMW and started shooting
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 28+ years in prison for carjacking grandmother and granddaughter
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Wednesday sentenced a man who carjacked two people in 2021, including a grandmother and her granddaughter, to 28 years and 10 months in prison. Darius Eubanks, 28, first stole a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint at a north St. Louis grocery store on...
KMOV
Teen found shot dead in Jennings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teen was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The teen, later identified as 15-year-old Demond Tucker, of Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
St. Louis County man sentenced 20 years for fentanyl conspiracy
A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis County man Thursday to 20 years in prison for a scheme to sell fentanyl.
edglentoday.com
St. Louis County Police Detectives Are Investigating 15-Year-Old's Homicide
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue which resulted in the death of an adult male. The deceased has been identified as Demond Tucker, 15 years of age, of the 8300 block...
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
St. Louis Alderman Films Armed Confrontation With Would-Be Robber
Brandon Bosley threatened a woman who allegedly tried to rob him, brandishing a gun
Man already in federal prison for Trooper Hopkins' death pleads guilty to murder
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The man already in prison in connection with the shooting death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Christopher R. Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Clair County circuit court Wednesday. He was sentenced to 37...
Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man in a parking lot on Octavia Avenue in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.
