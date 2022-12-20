Read full article on original website
John Scott, 78, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 78-year old John "Jack" Leroy Scott of Hopkinsville will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremation of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Susan Collins Scott. Sons: Gene...
Dixon Torres, 71 of Oak Grove
Private services for 71-year-old Dixon Henry Torres, of Oak Grove will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Donnie Ruby, 71 of Elkton
Funeral services for 71-year-old Donnie Ruby, of Elkton, will be Tuesday, December 27 at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
William ‘Petch’ Brown, 70, of Crofton
Funeral services for 70-year-old William “Petch” Brown, of Crofton, will be at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, December 28, at the West Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Old Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 o’clock Tuesday evening, December 27, and again Wednesday from 1...
Burleys Bring Christmas Cheer To Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club
Members of Hopkinsville’s Kiwanis Club were treated to quite the surprise Thursday afternoon, when three young members of the Burley family — and their piano teacher, Beth Brockman — regaled them with Christmas carols, strokes from the 88 keys bringing holiday cheer. Annebelle, 11, Olive, 9, and...
Alfred Cossey, 83, of Cadiz
Memorial Services for 83 year old Alfred Burnett Cossey, of Cadiz, will be at 3:00 Friday afternoon, December 30, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at noon Friday, December 30. Survivors:. Wife of 63 years – Sondra Gray Cossey, Cadiz, KY. Son – Alfred Burnett Cossey,...
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
Nine from Hoptown High, Christian County High Named to All-State Bands
Nine students from Christian County High School and Hopkinsville High School have been named to three All-State Bands. Chosen from Christian County High School were Joseph Anderson, Jacoby Brison, Dominique Davie, Zack Mitchell, Josh Owens, and Richard Ramirez. Imani Dunn, Theodore Marvel, and Wyatt Williams were chosen from Hopkinsville High...
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
Christian County Warming Shelters To Open
Christian County Emergency Management has announced locations of warming shelters that will be available throughout the weekend. – The Salvation Army Soup Kitchen located at 313 East 7th Street in Hopkinsville will be open as a warming shelter tonight through Sunday night, December 22-25th from 7 PM to 7 AM. This is in addition to their normal shelter and kitchen hours.
Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Patrolling For Stranded Motorists
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and his deputies are currently patrolling county roads for stranded motorists. Anyone stuck or who needs assistance should call the non-emergency line at (270) 522-8888. Like many who have advised, those who don’t need to travel, shouldn’t, as first responders continue to push and keep...
Two Injured In Christian County House Fire
A home was destroyed and two people were injured in a fire on Grapevine Road in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell says the home was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when they arrived just before 10 pm. The family was reportedly able to...
KYTC District 1 Reports ‘A Routes’ 95 Percent Clear
According to spokesman Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews ramped down snow-fighting efforts around 4 PM Saturday — having battled 35 mile-per-hour winds, low temperatures and a minus-30 wind chill for most of the afternoon. All District 1 crews made a final pass, spreading salt where needed...
Cold Temperatures, Snow, And House Fires Impact Christian County
Bitter cold temperatures and slick roads have resulted in Christian County emergency officials warning residents to stay inside this weekend. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says he remains concerned about the bitter cold. Graham says one of the major problems has been fires. He says people need to...
Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid
Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
Hopkinsville Electric Customers To Experience Rolling Blackouts
Hopkinsville Electric System customers will experience temporary power outages as part of a rolling blackout to help ease the strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority power grid. HES General Manager Jeff Hurd says they are implementing their emergency plan to help ease the demand on the power grid. Hurd says...
Hopkinsville Electric Requesting Members Conserve Electricity During Cold
Although TVA has curtailed their request to conduct rolling blackouts to reduce electric power demand, the agency is still requesting Hopkinsville Electric customers reduce power usage. Hopkinsville Electric General Manager Jeff Hurd says customers can still implement a number of steps to help save power and preserve the electric grid.
