SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a meeting on Dec. 20. According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the total properties acquired remain at 109 units, and the group has demolished 78 units and sold or donated 56 units through November. Units at 109 Hickory St. in Botkins and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson have been demolished. Those still on the list to be demolished include 411 Sixth Ave., 414 and 414 1/2 S. Miami Ave. There were no new property donations. On the prosecutor’s list, two property owners are now paying their taxes and have been removed and nine units were added.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO