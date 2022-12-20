Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
Sidney Daily News
‘Operation Jingle Bells’ helps two families
SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff jamesR. Frye, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells.” This was the fourth consecutive year for the event and continues to be a huge success. The event was made possible by the generosity of...
Sidney Daily News
Piqua Post investigating quadruple fatal crash on I-75
SIDNEY – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a quadruple fatal crash Saturday morning at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mil pot 97 in Franklin Township. Acc0rding to a press release, a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination, operated by Dayren Rocubert, 29,...
Sidney Daily News
Cargill dryer catches on fire
SIDNEY — A bea extractor dryer caught fire Christmas Day at Cargill. According to Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to Cargill, 2400 Industrial Drive for a reported dryer fire. When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a bean extractor dryer on fire with some extension into the motor and the conveyor system.
Sidney Daily News
Drive safe this holiday season
SIDNEY — With Christmas and New Year’s celebrations approaching and December being National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, Sheriff Jim Frye and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind community members to stay safe and drive sober this holiday season. “It’s not worth it. Don’t drink and...
Sidney Daily News
Land Bank discusses properties
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a meeting on Dec. 20. According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the total properties acquired remain at 109 units, and the group has demolished 78 units and sold or donated 56 units through November. Units at 109 Hickory St. in Botkins and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson have been demolished. Those still on the list to be demolished include 411 Sixth Ave., 414 and 414 1/2 S. Miami Ave. There were no new property donations. On the prosecutor’s list, two property owners are now paying their taxes and have been removed and nine units were added.
Sidney Daily News
BCI identifies man killed in shooting
SIDNEY — The man killed Wednesday during an officer-involved critical incident shooting) has been itentified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. According to spokesperson Steve Irwin, the person killed was Todd Jordan, 53, of Sidney. He was trnported to Wilson Health, where he was pronounced...
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Big 1st half boosts Sidney against Tippecanoe
TIPP CITY — If there were any lingering doubts, they were answered in the first half on Wednesday: Sidney is the team to beat in the Miami Valley League. The Yellow Jackets ran away quickly to a 57-31 win over Tippecanoe to further boost their lead in MVL standings.
Comments / 0