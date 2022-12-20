ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KOMU

KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
newsnationnow.com

‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm makes travel dicey in Kansas City

(NewsNation) — Bone-chilling temperatures have created an icy mess on the roads in the Kansas City area. WDAF’s Jonathan Ketz told NewsNation that the wind chill factor makes for dangerous travel conditions. Transportation officials have warned that overpasses, bridges and hills are particularly slick. WDAF also spotted two...
KANSAS CITY, MO

