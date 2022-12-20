ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?

It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need

Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Today is West Michigan’s Darkest Day of the Year

West Michigan's Darkest Day is here because today is the Winter Solstice!. Today is the shortest day of the year and the first official day of winter! Sunrise was at 8:11 am and Sunset will be at 5:11 pm. Which means we'll have over 13 hours of night and darkness throughout West Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Is Flashing Your Car Lights Illegal in Michigan? Yes and No

You're cruising down the road and spot a police officer parked just waiting to catch someone speeding. Trying to be a good samaritan, you flash your headlight to oncoming traffic to signal the speed trap ahead. Sound familiar? Most Michiganders view this as simply being courteous, but could this harmless act actually be illegal?
MICHIGAN STATE
Where We Used To Hang Out: Michigan Hotel Lobbies, 1900-1960

You may have seen the old movies where the lobby was where you wanted to be seen. The lobbies were full of people reading the newspaper, smoking pipes, yakkin' with a group of friends, having snacks, holding meetings, and playing cards. Sometimes someone could catch a nap in a lobby chair without being disturbed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan

Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
MICHIGAN STATE
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside

We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Worst Snowstorm in Many Years Heading Towards Michigan

It is time to make sure you are prepared for what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is referring to as the "worst storm in the area in many years". Today is your "calm before the storm". Winter officially arrives at 4:48 pm, and it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a huge snowstorm to the area shortly thereafter. It is highly recommended by the NWS that you try to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

