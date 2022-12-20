Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stillwater Police are asking for the public's help searching for George Musser, who went missing on December 24thLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
Related
A New Viking Hero Emerges
The Vikings have a few star players on their roster. Justin Jefferson is potentially the best player in the league. At the very least, he’s currently the most dominant right now. The wideout is on pace to break the single-season receiving record in NFL history and could be the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season.
Pair of Players Set Vikings Franchise Milestones in 1st Half of Week 16
The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 16 and their Christmas Eve game against the New York Giants with a pair of players on the verge of setting Vikings franchise milestones. Justin Jefferson was just 10 yards shy of Randy Moss’ single-season franchise receiving record of 1632 yards. He set the record back in 2003.
One Vikings Acquisition Made List of Top 5 Offseason Moves
The Vikings’ defense was the clear Achilles heel of the team in 2020 and 2021, and the newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needed to bring in some playmakers. That problem was acknowledged in the front office, and the Vikings made the requisite moves and signed some playmakers. Patrick...
1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses
The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
PurplePTSD: Ex-Vikings Out after Revenge Game, Injury Report, Laquon Treadwell News
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Today’s edition is highlighted Ifeadi Odenigbo’s apparent free agency, the Vikings Week 16 injury report, a Laquon Treadwell update, and more. PurplePTSD: Ex-Vikings...
Purple Rumor Mill: Offseason Trades, White Out on XMas Eve, the Darrisaw Snub
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 24th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants
Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs expresses frustration with offense: 'It’s bulls---, for real'
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs expressed his frustrations with the team on Saturday following a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kirk Cousins Is Getting Blasted
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 through 15 games, with a fancy NFC North crown, license to the NFL’s greatest comeback of all time, and the NFC’s No. 2 seed [as of now] in the playoff standings. To be frank, things are going well for the purple team. However,...
Is #1 Seed Still in Play for Vikings?
Saturday’s afternoon action saw Dallas host Philadelphia and San Francisco host Washington. All four teams are currently in playoff position, and both of these matchups may very well be playoff previews. So, what happened in these games, and what do the results mean for Minnesota?. Is #1 Seed Still...
Vikings Week 16 Final Injury Report
The Minnesota Vikings stay at home for a Week 16 game with the New York Giants on Christmas Even at noon pm CST, the 15th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, while the Giants outlasted the Washington Commanders, 20-12. New York, now 8-5-1 through 14 games, has an 86% chance of reaching the postseason. The Vikings can finish no worse than the NFC’s No. 3 seed and own the two-seed at the moment.
Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver
Fans were concerned for Pam Oliver after hearing a few of the reports she delivered during Sunday’s Week 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. Oliver, a veteran reporter, did not sound like her usual self while delivering a few reports during the second quarter for FOX: Pam Oliver not sounding great... The post Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
12 Snap Reactions after Giants at Vikings
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 12-3 atop the NFC North, defeating the New York...
A Hot Streak + 4 Vikings Storylines vs. Giants
The 11-3 Vikings will go up against the 8-5-1 Giants on Saturday. Minnesota clinched the NFC North and a home playoff game, but the number one seed is out of reach, as the Eagles would have to lose all three remaining games and the Vikings had to win the final three matchups.
Vikings Will Face 2 Scary Giants
The Vikings face the Giants on Saturday. Both teams have some similarities, like a Coach of the Year candidate in his first year with the team. The two franchises also employ a plethora of high-level players and combine for seven Pro Bowlers. The Vikings have five of them. The tandem...
Justin Jefferson Taking 2 Legends to the Wire
This is shaping up to be a big weekend for the Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver. Justin Jefferson has just three games left to keep Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at bay. He has that same amount to track down Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson’s single-season record. On Saturday, there are a few hurdles he could clear.
Justin Jefferson Absolutely Deserves Award Recognition
Tom Pelissero from NFL.com surveyed “high-ranking executives from 26 NFL teams, including 15 general managers” this week. He tried to get votes for the major awards, including MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. In theory, Justin Jefferson is eligible for both honors. The Vikings wideout received 0.5...
Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue
Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115
Prediction for Vikings & Giants + 2019 Flashback
The 11-3 Minnesota Vikings and the 8-5-1 New York Giants are set to face off on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off the largest comeback win in NFL history with a 39-36 win at home over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. New York is coming off a 20-12 win on the road over the Washington Commanders.
Dear Santa: Vikings Writers Send Along Their Requests for Minnesota
First off, allow me to send along a sincere Christmas greetings to all the readers of PurplePTSD and Vikings Territory. We genuinely appreciate the support you give us throughout the year. Given that the big day is nearly here, I thought it best to reach out to some Vikings writers...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0