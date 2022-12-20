Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 approves tax levy 6.93% higher than last year

The Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 school board met Dec. 15, 2022. Brian OMahoney / Pioneer Press/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 approved a tax levy of $77.1 million, a 6.93% increase over the previous year’s levy.

No members of the public spoke at the public hearing on the levy, which took place at the beginning of the Dec. 15 school board meeting.

Chief School Business Official Adam Parisi told the board at the Nov. 17 meeting that the district, which covers Park Ridge and Niles, had seen some new construction in its boundaries, which accounted for some of the increase in the levy.

Parisi told board members that the rest of the increase in the levy was due to the increase in the consumer price index.

Because tax extensions are based off of the previous year’s extensions, Parisi explained, the district needed to levy for the full increase in consumer price index as well as new construction because not doing so would limit how much the board could raise future levies.

“We would be leaving money on the table not only for this year but also potentially... for years to come,” he said.

According to the certificate of the tax levy filed with the Illinois State Board of Education, $57.4 million of the levy is earmarked for the district’s education fund, $8 million is levied for operations and maintenance, $2.7 million is for transportation and $5.7 million will go toward the special education fund.

The rest of the levy revenue, about $3.3 million, will be divided among the district’s working cash, municipal retirement, social security and legal funds, according to paperwork the district filed with the state and Cook County.

The board approved the main levy resolution unanimously.

The board also approved a supplemental tax levy of $107,500 so the district could close the gap on payments on the bonds it issued earlier this year.

The borrowing paid for the construction related to full-day kindergarten (which kicked off this fall at all district elementary schools), renovations at Jefferson School and construction on a new administrative center at Jefferson School.

Parisi said the supplemental levy was necessary to cover the gap created by the increase in the consumer price index between what the district had paid at the time it issued bonds and what it needs to pay on that debt.

The last time there was a supplemental tax levy was in 2016, Parisi said.

Board member Tom Sotos asked Parisi if the supplemental levy would have still been necessary had the district not pivoted to full-day kindergarten.

“If it wasn’t for the additional funds needed to complete certain projects we’ve taken on over the last year and a half, would this supplemental tax levy have been necessary?” he asked.

Parisi answered yes: “When you sell the bonds for the first time, you’re always going to have that small gap you don’t have the funds for because you don’t have the CPI for when the bonds are sold,” he said. He added that had the consumer price index increase been lower, the supplemental levy would have been correspondingly lower.

Sotos argued that the district could have used money from its reserve funds to avoid a supplemental levy.

“If we don’t do the construction on the full-day kindergarten and move the ESC, we would have no need for this supplemental [levy]. [The memo] basically says that the reason for this is because of those,” he said. “This resolution could have been avoided.”

Parisi disagreed, saying the district can’t transfer money in and out of the debt service fund as needed and that as long as the district had borrowed any money to cover construction costs, a supplemental levy would have been necessary.

“The little gap from the bonds that we borrowed is what this supplemental levy is covering. The increase of the construction project has nothing to do with the supplemental levy.”

The board approved the resolution with Sotos as the sole dissenting vote.