Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
eastidahonews.com
Man who attacked restaurant workers in Pocatello gets probation
POCATELLO — A man charged after attacking a local restaurant’s employees has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to burglary and malicious injury to property. Darion Tyron Vinson, Jr., 24, was sentenced to four years probation by District Judge Javier Gabiola this week, court records show. A...
eastidahonews.com
Five indicted in connection to Bannock County fentanyl death
POCATELLO — Five people have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in a death caused by fentanyl ingestion. Angelina Larae Norton, Richard Corey Fox, Jennifer Daniel Borchert, Sarah Eddie Smith and Amanda Reyes have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to court documents. Additionally, Borchert and Smith have been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Family fight ends in claimed self-defense shooting
Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies investigate a shooting north of Idaho Falls Tuesday evening. The post Family fight ends in claimed self-defense shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
eastidahonews.com
Man shot in leg; shooter says it was self-defense
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self-defense striking him in the leg.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: ISP Identify the Person Who is Said to Have Struck the ITD Snowplow
UPDATE: Idaho State Police have identified the person who is said to have hit the ITD snowplow. This incident is still under investigation. ORIGIONAL STORY: Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a vehicle collision that happened Friday, December 23 between a pickup truck and a snowplow. The collision happened around...
eastidahonews.com
Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
Wrecks on local roads send two adults and two children to hospital
Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital following Friday wrecks on local roads. The first crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a Subaru Outback SUV driving on the South Valley Connector in south Pocatello left the roadway and crashed through a nearby fence, police said. The man driving the Subaru was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the accident, authorities said. ...
Fort Hall man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for firing gun at FBI agent, police
A 51-year-old local man was recently sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison for firing a gun at a special agent with the FBI and a Fort Hall police officer in July 2020. Walter High Eagle, of Fort Hall, received the sentence from Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill earlier this month, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Eagle...
eastidahonews.com
Grandmother in ICU after crawling to neighbor’s for help following house fire
AMMON — An Ammon woman is lucky to be alive after a fire started at her home early Thursday morning. Jill Cooley, 59, is recovering in the ICU at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after crawling from her house on East Rawson Street to a neighbor’s to get help around 4 a.m.
Police: Driver who collided with snow plow has been located
UPDATE Troopers have located the driver in question. Idaho State Police thank the public for their assistance. ORIGINAL STORY Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. ...
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
eastidahonews.com
Deputies looking for inmate who left jail on work release and never returned
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release. Maranda Janet King, 30, left the Bonneville County Jail...
eastidahonews.com
Drivers urged to scrap windshields after car hits van
DRIGGS — A local sheriff’s office is remindering drivers to make sure windows and windshields are clear of ice, snow and other obstructions after a vehicle crashed on Thursday. Mitch Golden, a spokesman with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened after 8:40 a.m. The...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing almost $10k from relative in forged checks
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman has been charged with multiple felonies after reportedly forging checks to steal almost $10,000 from a relative. Shanaya Peoples, 26, was charged with felony grand theft of a check and felony forgery after allegedly forging 19 checks. In July, the relative told Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly being found with meth and trying to sneak drugs into jail
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with multiple felonies after reportedly causing a disturbance that resulted in him being caught with meth, then trying to sneak drugs and needles into jail. David Arthur Jones, 61, was charged with felony possession of meth, felony introducing contraband into a correctional...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
