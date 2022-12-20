ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16

By Amber Corrine
 5 days ago
On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy ’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party.

The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened.

“Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop,” the proud father wrote on Instagram.

Adding a disclaimer to his caption that both him and her mother, Tiffney Cambridge, approved of her look before “the internet get to INTERNET’n,” he wrote: “Me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party.”

The Compton native ‘s comment section immediately filled with mixed opinions about his daughter’s outfit at such a young age. The “Hate or Love It” rapper then felt compelled to address social media in The Shade Room’s comment section.

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it,” the 43-year-old started. “My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a master’s degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture.”

He added, “But I am in the picture so… Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins’ party… after talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week.”

Speaking to his daughter’s “tremendous” growth over the last year, he noted that she is now “almost 5’9 in height & beautiful,” adding that Cali is a “straight A student & is shy in most cases.”

The Game also mentioned that most of the time, Cali dresses like a “Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots.”

“The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration,” he concluded. “I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

The parents first introduced the world to their children in 2012 with the Vh1 show Marrying The Game. The show aired for three seasons in which the couple detailed their family dynamics as they inched towards marriage. Having dated for eight years and conceiving two children together, the pair eventually called off the wedding. They also share a 15-year-old son named King Justice.

Check out a cute clip of a young Cali Taylor from the Vh1 show below.

Comments / 11

Virginia Gorham
5d ago

Please stop taking away our young children innocence,You never know what goes on in other people's minds.Be smart protect our children.

Reply
5
Destination Disney
5d ago

If her parents fine with a 25 year old looking dress thats cool but for mines its a hard no. Definitely to the makeup. Maybe eyeliner or mascara but full face why at 12? To cover what??? And it’s not her color anyway so maybe they should not js she beautiful without it honestly.

Reply
5
Bre Morrow
5d ago

You are kidding? 12 where ? She looks every bit of 20 😳😔 not appropriate at all

Reply(1)
10
