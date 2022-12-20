ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency

After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market.

Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the free-agent market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there was concern that Chicago would not really get its feet wet in free agency.

However, that changed when they made a solid addition to their starting rotation by signing Jameson Taillon away from the Yankees. They then followed that up with one of the bigger signings of the offseason when they inked Braves All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year deal worth $177 million .

Also Read: Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 5 possible landing spots

Yet, a new report claims the Chicago Cubs aren’t done yet and are in the running for another impact player still available in MLB free agency.

Chicago Cubs linked to Trey Mancini in MLB free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251KBp_0jozGedT00
Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

While all of the game-changer stars have made their plans for 2023, there are still several notable players available. One of those is proven power hitter and six-year veteran Trey Mancini. A player that New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claims is interested in bringing his talents to Chicago.

“Cubs are among possibilities for Trey Mancini. Would be nice spot for Notre Dame alum but others are in, too.”

– Jon Heyman
  • Trey Mancini stats (2022): .239 AVG, .319 SLG, .391 OBP, 18 HR, 63 RBI, 56 R

Mancini was one of the big names available at the trade deadline this summer before being acquired by the eventual champion Houston Astros. However, his MLB free agent value took a big hit as he underperformed for Houston and did not get much playing time in the postseason.

Also Read:
10 best players left in MLB free agency, including Michael Conforto

Nevertheless, there isn’t a better power-bat option left on the market than the 30-year-old. He is in the prime of his career and has hit 20 or more home runs in four of his six seasons in the league. Mancini would also be a good fit for the Chicago Cubs because of his ability to be slotted in at DH or play first base and a corner outfield spot.

