Castleton woman killed by falling tree
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
Hannukah car parade lights up streets of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The annual Hanukkah Car Parade took place earlier this evening, marking the third year of the event. Families decked out their cars while celebrating the meaning of the holiday. Children got to enjoy lots of glow sticks, light up menorahs, and, coolest of all, they got...
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
I-91 North to close in Orange County on Christmas Day due to storm damage
The interstate will be closed for most of the afternoon between Exits 16 and 17.
Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
Washington County Hardest Hit By Storm – Some Power Outages Could Last Until Dec. 27
Washington County has the most power outages in the state with thousands out of power as of 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. And the end may not be near. Some customers could be without power through Monday, Dec. 27, said Hillarie Scott, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management by phone to The Bridge Dec. 24.
Morning crash shuts down part of I-93 for several hours in Ashland
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say part of I-93 is back open after a morning crash left drivers stranded for several hours. State Police first issued an alert for a motor vehicle crash shortly after 7:30 Saturday morning. Officials tell NewsNine that there were serious injuries reported.
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
Hartford police union urges town to appointing the acting chief to head the department
Union members worry town officials will overlook the acting chief, and what she has accomplished. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford police union urges town to appointing the acting chief to head the department.
Driver hits utility pole in Swanton
SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
Freezing temperatures to create difficult driving conditions across the region
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Freezing temperatures will create slick roadways across our region Friday night. The governor urged Vermonters to get off the roads by 4 p.m. to keep people safe and give crews time to clear things. “Since this morning conditions have been deteriorating. And for the most part,...
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are warning Vermonters about what they consider the most dangerous stage of this unusual winter storm. Thousands are without power, and leaders warn that for some, it could last for days. Heavy wind gusts blew over trees and knocked down power lines Friday morning....
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A major winter storm expected to hit our region starting Thursday could cause power outages, dangerous driving, and other disruptions. Vermont Emergency Management is activating its Waterbury emergency command center Friday morning and urging people to make a plan now. Governor Phil Scott is expected to...
Two-vehicle crash in South Hero
SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place on West Shore Road at around 7:40 p.m. According to the report, Matthew Handy, 37, of South Hero, was traveling north on West Shore Road at a high rate of speed and crossed over the centerline.
Nurse’s quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s never fun to be in the hospital around the holidays, but one nurse is trying to change that, one outfit at a time. A holiday elf is roaming the hallways at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. “This is more of a Whoville outfit,” said Ashley...
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
