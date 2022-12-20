ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

mynbc5.com

Hannukah car parade lights up streets of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The annual Hanukkah Car Parade took place earlier this evening, marking the third year of the event. Families decked out their cars while celebrating the meaning of the holiday. Children got to enjoy lots of glow sticks, light up menorahs, and, coolest of all, they got...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Falling tree kills woman during winter storm

CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
MORRISTOWN, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont

Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
BARRE, VT
WMUR.com

Morning crash shuts down part of I-93 for several hours in Ashland

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say part of I-93 is back open after a morning crash left drivers stranded for several hours. State Police first issued an alert for a motor vehicle crash shortly after 7:30 Saturday morning. Officials tell NewsNine that there were serious injuries reported.
ASHLAND, NH
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver hits utility pole in Swanton

SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Hero

SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place on West Shore Road at around 7:40 p.m. According to the report, Matthew Handy, 37, of South Hero, was traveling north on West Shore Road at a high rate of speed and crossed over the centerline.
SOUTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

