Huntsville, AL

‘Still Playin’ Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones’ All-Star Tribute Concert Coming To Huntsville In April

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
Honoring one of the greatest to ever do it.

Nancy Jones, widow of the legendary George Jones, has announced a one-night-only all-star tribute concert for her late husband.

Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama on April 25, 2023, the day before the ten year anniversary of Jones’ death. And it’s going to feature one hell of a lineup, with names like Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Brad Paisley, Tracy Lawrence, Tracy Byrd, Lorrie Morgan, Dierks Bentley, Mark Chesnutt, Trace Adkins and Michael Ray, with more artists to be announced.

In a statement, Nancy said the night will be a fitting tribute to the country music icon:

“George Jones died on April 26, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be ten years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting.

George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family, and anyone who just loved country music.”

Tickets for the event go on sale this Thursday, December 22 at 10 am, and start at $25. But you also have an opportunity to purchase a VIP upgrade, which includes dinner with Nancy Jones the night before the show, for $200.

You’re not gonna wanna miss this one, but if you can’t make it to Huntsville, the event will also be filmed for a yet-to-be-announced TV special.

God bless George Jones. They don’t make ’em like that any more.

