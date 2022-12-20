CitiParks will activate five Healthy Active Living Centers as warming centers on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the forecasted low temps. Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center. 3515 McClure Avenue. Pittsburgh, PA 152123. 412-766-4656. Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center. 745 Greenfield Avenue.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO