Shipley named as finalist for 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Finalists (Alphabetical):
Mario Anderson (RB/Summerville, SC/Newberry College):
· Ran for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry in 10 games played.
· Harlon Hill Trophy Finalist (DII’s Heisman)/CCA All-American/AP All-American
· 2022 SAC Offensive Player of the Year/1 st Team All-SAC RB/Transferring to South Carolina
Loobert Denelus (DE/Benedict College):
· Recorded 51 total tackles including 14 sacks and 21 tackles-for-loss. He recovered four fumbles (scored TDs on two of them), forced three fumbles, and blocked a kick in 12 games.
· SIAC Defensive Player of the Year/1 st team All-SIAC DL
· HBCU All-American/AFCA All-American
Sam Hartman (QB/Oceanside Collegiate/Wake Forest):
· Passed for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes in 11 games.
· Finished 5 th nationally in passing touchdowns (35)
· 3 rd Team All-ACC QB
Jalin Hyatt (WR/Irmo, SC/Tennessee):
· Caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns (Tennessee school record), averaging 18.9 yards per catch in 12 games.
· 2022 Biletnikoff Award Winner for being the best wide receiver in college football.
· 1 st Team All-SEC WR/Unanimous All-American Selection
Grayson McCall (QB/Coastal Carolina):
· Passed for 2,633 yards and 24 passing touchdowns, completing 69% of his passes. He also added 5 rushing touchdowns and 183 rush yards. He only threw 2 interceptions in 10 games resulting in a 173.1 passing efficiency rating (3 rd highest rating in the nation).
· 2022 Sun Belt Player of the Year/1 st Team All-Sun Belt QB
· 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner
Ryan Miller (TE/Furman University):
· Caught 72 passes for 762 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 13 games.
· 2022 Hero Sports FCS All-American/AP All-American/Accepted to play in the Hula Bowl (senior all-star game)
· 1 st Team All-SoCon TE
Will Shipley (RB/Clemson):
· Ran for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He added 221 receiving yards and 261 kick return yards in 13 games.
· 1 st Team All-ACC RB, All-Purpose, and Specialist
· 1 st time in ACC history a player was named 1 st Team in 3 different positions.
Tre Stewart (RB/Limestone University)
· Ran for 1,517 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He added 270 receiving yards, and 3 touchdown catches in 11 games.
· 1 st Team All-SAC RB
· 1 st player in Limestone program history to go over 1,000 rushing yards in a season
Antwane Wells Jr. (WR/South Carolina):
· Caught 63 passes for 898 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown in 12 games.
· 1 st Team All-SEC WR
· Played his best two games in wins against top 10 rivals Tennessee, and Clemson
Dorian Williams (LB/Indian Land, SC/Tulane):
· Recorded 115 total tackles (72 solo) including 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 5 sacks. He added two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and seven pass breakups in 13 games.
· 1 st Team All-AAC LB
· Committed to play in the Senior Bowl
About:
The SCFHOF is a 501(c)(3) “For Impact” organization whose mission is to honor South Carolina football legends and help lead South Carolina students to the Top 10 states in the country for college and career readiness by December 31, 2030. The SCFHOF is on a mission, celebrating excellence and educating, encouraging, and empowering themselves and others to live in purpose to bring out the best for our South Carolina Community. We are recognizing, celebrating, and encouraging excellence! Together, we can lead SC students to be Top 10 nationally in college and career readiness by December 31, 2030. (Ranked 43 rd nationally in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report). The SCFHOF invites you to play your role in this worthwhile legacy. Nominate someone for the Bridge Builder Excellence Award, vote for the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, or for the Class of 2022 today at scfootballhof.org . #SCTop10N2030
–News release courtesy of South Carolina Football Hall of Fame
