Shipley named as finalist for 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 10 Finalists that will determine the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner to be honored at the 10 th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. The Blanchard-Rogers trophy honors South Carolina’s most outstanding college football player (or SC’s Heisman) for the 2022 season.

Each finalist was either born, grew up or played at one of the state’s high school and/or college football programs in the state of South Carolina.

Voting is completed online at scfootballhof.org and open to everyone who would like to participate. The voting period runs through January 10, 2023, and provides SCFHOF members, football fans, and media outlets an opportunity to provide a singular vote to help determine the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winners Felix “Doc” Blanchard (McColl,SC/Army/1945) and George Rogers (USC/1980). The trophy has been used to honor the South Carolina Collegiate Player of the Year since the 2016 season. The player of the year award has been given out by the SCFHOF annually since the 2013 season.

The SCFHOF is a 501(c)(3) “For Impact” organization whose mission is to honor South Carolina football legends and help lead South Carolina students to the Top 10 states in the country for college and career readiness by December 31, 2030. The SCFHOF is on a mission, celebrating excellence and educating, encouraging, and empowering themselves and others to live in purpose to bring out the best for our South Carolina Community. We are recognizing, celebrating, and encouraging excellence! Together, we can lead SC students to be Top 10 nationally in college and career readiness by December 31, 2030. (Ranked 43 rd nationally in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report). The SCFHOF invites you to play your role in this worthwhile legacy. Nominate someone for the Bridge Builder Excellence Award, vote for the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, or for the Class of 2022 today at scfootballhof.org . #SCTop10N2030

· Recorded 115 total tackles (72 solo) including 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 5 sacks. He added two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and seven pass breakups in 13 games.

· Played his best two games in wins against top 10 rivals Tennessee, and Clemson

· Caught 63 passes for 898 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

· Ran for 1,517 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He added 270 receiving yards, and 3 touchdown catches in 11 games.

· Ran for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He added 221 receiving yards and 261 kick return yards in 13 games.

· Passed for 2,633 yards and 24 passing touchdowns, completing 69% of his passes. He also added 5 rushing touchdowns and 183 rush yards. He only threw 2 interceptions in 10 games resulting in a 173.1 passing efficiency rating (3 rd highest rating in the nation).

· Recorded 51 total tackles including 14 sacks and 21 tackles-for-loss. He recovered four fumbles (scored TDs on two of them), forced three fumbles, and blocked a kick in 12 games.

