ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Three Redding restaurants open on Christmas Eve

REDDING. Calif. — It is safe to say that it is the peak of the holiday season. And for those of you looking to skip the dishes this Christmas Eve, there are some restaurants open in Redding for you to take the family to. For a Christmas Eve bite...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Moseley Family Cellars' new downtown tasting room closed "due to complications"

REDDING, Calif. — Moseley Family Cellars' new tasting room in downtown Redding closed just before Christmas "due to complications" with the state's Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC), according to their Facebook page. "The tasting room will not be in operation until further notice, this includes scheduled events and tastings....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Lines out the door for Redding businesses on Christmas Eve

REDDING. Calif. — It's safe to say the holiday scramble is where people have been lining up out the door of local businesses trying to get some of that last-minute shopping done. For the last few days, shoppers have been lining up to get some Christmas food staples. R&R...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Trespassing suspect arrested after reportedly acting violent towards Redding residents

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who, they say, was trespassing and acting violent towards residents in the home. The incident happened along the 2300 block of Eureka Way, around 2:19 PM today, December 24th. Police received reports of a suspect, later identified as 24-year old Shawn Robbins, trespassing onto a property. Robbins then began to reportedly yell at residents, and got violent when they tried to get him to leave.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding mission holds memorial for homeless residents who died in 2022

REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding's homeless community, who passed away this year, were remembered during a memorial service at the Good News Rescue Mission on Wednesday. The names of everyone on the plaques at the mission were read, and 22 new names were added—a fraction of the 49 known people who died this year. However, strict privacy regulations don't allow for all of them to be identified.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

20 arrested in 3 days during Anderson retail enforcement operation

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department made 20 arrests in three days while patrolling retail shopping center parking lots. Between Monday Dec. 19 and Thursday Dec. 22, the APD used both marked and unmarked patrol cars and partnered with loss prevention officers and local businesses to conduct the operation.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding City Council opposes Win-River Casino move to tribe-owned land

REDDING, Calif. — During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday night, council members voted 4-0 to oppose the proposed move of Win-River Casino to tribe-owned land next to Interstate 5, just south of S Bonnyview Rd. Newly-Elected Council Member Tenessa Audette says the council received a petition with 6,000...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy