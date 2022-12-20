ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

At least seven people rescued by Coast Guard in waters off Florida

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtvVQ_0jozERBK00

A t least seven people were rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday after their boat became disabled roughly 150 miles southwest of Naples, Florida .

The group's 180-foot boat named Abshire Tide had released an initial distress signal around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to a report.

NAZI 'SECRETARY OF EVIL' BROUGHT TO JUSTICE AT 97

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders picked up the message and received an emergency postilion, the report noted.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew was dispatched, and a crew from Coast Guard Cutter Shrike had reached the group's position by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the report.

The group was rescued, but the Abshire Tide was left in the water.

Owners of the vessel will arrange for a commercial salvage, the report noted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Thanks to the EPIRB, Coast Guard rescue crews were able to locate the vessel in distress," said Lt. Caleigh J. Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven command center duty officer.

"We are grateful to have saved all seven people aboard," she added. "Getting the mariners back home safe was our highest priority."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Overboard Carnival passenger was seconds from death before rescue: Coast Guard

A US Coast Guard member who took part in the remarkable rescue of a passenger who fell off a Carnival cruise ship said the man was just seconds away from death — after floating alone for over 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. “He had no energy. He had nothing left to give,” Richard Hoefle, an aviation survival technician, told WWL-TV. “My best guess is that he had between a minute and 30 seconds left before we lost him completely.” Hoefle was on duty on Thanksgiving night when he received word that a passenger on the Carnival Valor had plunged into the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
74K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy