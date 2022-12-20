At least seven people rescued by Coast Guard in waters off Florida

A t least seven people were rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday after their boat became disabled roughly 150 miles southwest of Naples, Florida .

The group's 180-foot boat named Abshire Tide had released an initial distress signal around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to a report.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders picked up the message and received an emergency postilion, the report noted.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew was dispatched, and a crew from Coast Guard Cutter Shrike had reached the group's position by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the report.

The group was rescued, but the Abshire Tide was left in the water.

Owners of the vessel will arrange for a commercial salvage, the report noted.

"Thanks to the EPIRB, Coast Guard rescue crews were able to locate the vessel in distress," said Lt. Caleigh J. Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven command center duty officer.

"We are grateful to have saved all seven people aboard," she added. "Getting the mariners back home safe was our highest priority."