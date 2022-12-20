Taking inventory: Linebacker

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive tackle and defensive end have already been assessed.

Next up is linebacker.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

The second level of the defense didn’t enter the season without its share of questions, but the Tigers found some answers.

The departures of veteran linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector after last season left sizable voids that needed filling at the position. Enter Trenton Simpson, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. Simpson, the lone returning starter among the linebacking corps, moved from the Sam/nickel spot to replace Spector at weakside ‘backer while Trotter stepped in for Skalski in the middle.

Carter, meanwhile, took Simpson’s place at Sam, further helping the Tigers replace all the production they lost with a different level of athleticism at the position. Turns out there wasn’t much of a dropoff in the production department either as the trio enter bowl season as three of the team’s top four tacklers. Trotter had a breakout season with a team-best 83 tackles en route to All-American honors while Simpson, who’s already announced his intentions to head to the NFL, finished his final season at Clemson with 77 tackles.

Carter did a little bit of everything in his first season as a starter. He’s got 67 tackles. Lining up at the Will position in Simpson’s absence for a couple of games this season, Carter is also second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and tied for the third-most sacks (4.5) and third-most interceptions (2).

With Simpson not playing in the Orange Bowl, true freshman Wade Woodaz is in line for his second career start, making for what could be a preview of next year’s starting linebacking corps should Carter move to the Will position full-time next season. Trotter, a sophomore, will also be back next season barring a transfer, but there’s not a ton of proven depth behind that top group.

Who’s leaving?

Simpson, Lavonta Bentley (transfer)

Who’s staying?

Trotter, Carter, Woodaz, Keith Maguire, Kobe McCloud, T.J. Dudley

Who’s joining?

Mill Creek (Georgia) High four-star commit Jamal Anderson and Denmark (Georgia) High four-star commit Dee Crayton

