Michelle Obama Showcases Sophisticated Style in Floral Ruffled Top for Conan O’Brien’s ‘Needs a Friend’ Podcast

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Michelle Obama made a refined statement while posing with television host and comedian Conan O’Brien. The former first lady returned as a guest on O’Brien’s “Needs a Friend” podcast, which hit Apple podcasts on Monday.

Obama uploaded a photo of herself and O’Brien on Instagram to confirm her appearance.

“I always love talking to Conan O’Brien! Take a listen to our conversation on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, as we chat about parenting, our hobbies, and my new book, “The Light We Carry,” Obama wrote under the photo.

Along with her new book, “The Light We Carry.” Obama also opened up about developing tools to deal with anxiety and preparing for the empty nest in the new episode.

Obama made a sophisticated style statement as she stood alongside O’Brien. The “Becoming” author wore a cream button-down shirt that was decorated with large florals on the shoulder and near the center. The piece also included a sharp collar and slightly ruffled hem and was held together by a wide, thick black wrap. She complemented the top with black pants.

To further elevate the moment, Obama accessorized her ensemble with silver hoop earrings and parted her knotless braids on the side and styled it in a low ponytail. For glam, she went with soft glowy makeup and a neutral pout.

The angle of the photo didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pointed-toe pumps, stiletto boots or casual sneakers.

When it comes down to shoes, Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors . She often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christopher John Rogers. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sharp flats and cozy sandals.

O’Brien put a casual spin on sharp suiting for the podcast. “The Tonight Show” host wore a navy blue blazer with a plaid button-down shirt and trousers.

