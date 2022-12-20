ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois

Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses

There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
6 Perfect Last Minute Gifts For People Who Love Illinois

If you have a friend of family member who loves Illinois, there are so many wonderful gifts you can get them! I'm here to save Christmas for you procrastinators. I'm typically a last minute gift-giver... I have yet to finish my holiday shopping and it's almost Christmas. Better later than never - am I right?
When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?

Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Illinois Drivers Beware: Top Distracting Christmas Songs

You're driving around trying to get those last minute presents purchased while it's snowing sideways, you might want to avoid listening to these Christmas songs. There's something about Christmas music, you either love it or your hate it. For those of us who love it (me included), you don't love...
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
Illinois Taxes are the Worst for the Middle Class in the US

A website ranked the 10 Least Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families, and surprise, surprise, Illinois is at the top of the list. Take a look at the numbers for yourself, and just how much worse the middle class has it in Illinois versus other states. According to kiplinger.com, Illinois is...
Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is

Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

