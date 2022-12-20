TFC Promotes Andrew Schoessel To Manager

Andrew Schoessel is a newly minted manager at TFC . This marks the first internal promotion at the management company launched two and a half years ago by TV lit agents David Stone, then a partner at WME, and Ben Jacobson, a partner at UTA.

Schoessel has been at TFC from the start. He was invited by Stone and Jacobson and followed Stone there, having just stared as his assistant at WME six months prior.

“We are so incredibly proud of Andrew and thrilled to promote him into our manager ranks here at TFC Management! Andrew is a warm, passionate, deep-thinking artist advocate and we’re so excited for him to bring these strengths to our clients,” Stone and Jacobson said in a statement.

A NYU graduate, Schoessel started his career in entertainment as the production coordinator for We Are The Mighty, a web-based entertainment media brand with the mission of making content for military veteran audiences.

Drawn by a desire to work more closely with the creative forces behind his favorite films and series, he pursued the representation space and started in the WME mailroom in 2018. He spent over a year in the talent department before switching to literary representation and becoming Stone’s assistant.