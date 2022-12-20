Read full article on original website
Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle Review: Surprisingly Few Compromises
There are a lot of indoor bikes out there that cost less than a Peloton, but you can usually look at them and immediately see it wasn't just removing the big screen that dropped the price. Cutting costs on an indoor bike can be done with relative ease, but the experience is noticeably worse. Maybe the bike is noisy when you ride, or the handlebars wobble, some don't come with replaceable pedals while others skimp on the fitness tracking capabilities.
Best iPad Drawing Apps to Try in 2023
Drawing digitally has become one of my favorite hobbies. Experimenting with digital art on my iPad lets me explore different artistic figures, forms and styles, without having to haul out all the supplies for a more traditional medium. I use a third-gen iPad Air and a first-gen Apple Pencil. But...
Is It Cheaper to Pay for Streaming or Cable? We Do the Math
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
ChatGPT Caused 'Code Red' at Google, Report Says
ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI that went viral because it can give people direct answers to just about any query possible, apparently has alarm bells ringing at Google, according to a report by the New York Times Wednesday. A Google executive the Times spoke to but didn't name...
Got an iPhone 14? Here's How to Take Your Best Photos Ever
We gave Apple's iPhone 14 Pro a CNET Editors' Choice award for various reasons, but one of the biggest was because of its awesome triple camera system. It can take stunning images that comfortably rival the best camera phones out there, including Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google's recent Pixel 7 Pro. It takes great photos at night, too.
7 Best Probiotics
Feeling bloated lately? Or, perhaps, having digestive issues or cramping? If you answered yes, you probably need to pay attention to your gut health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 70 million people have a digestive disorder. Probiotics can help with irritable bowel...
Tesla Drivers Are Getting Fed Up With Elon Musk's Twitter Meltdowns
The last straw for Heather was Elon Musk's attacks on Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most respected immunologists and the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For Logan, it was when Musk ordered employees to stop paying Twitter's bills to vendors for services they'd already rendered.
Massive Microsoft Office Deal: Save 91% on a Lifetime License Today
Almost everyone has heard of or used Microsoft Office at some point in their life, but not everyone owns a copy of it on their own computer. There are some alternatives that work online and while that can help in a pinch, it's not a great long-term solution. If you find yourself spending more time creating documents, sending emails and fixing up PowerPoints, you're going to want to check out this incredible deal on some of the most widely used software around.
Social Platform Post Attracts More Users Amid Twitter Backlash
Twitter users irked by Elon Musk's chaotic reign at the influential social media platform have been searching for alternatives. One option, Post, is gaining traction. More than 610,000 people have signed up for Post's waitlist since the platform launched 30 days ago, Post's founder Noam Bardin said in a post on Wednesday. About 309,000 of those on Post's waitlist have activated their accounts.
Here's How to Track Any Flight From Text Messages on Your iPhone
The holidays are here, and with them come winter storms ravaging parts of the country, with flight delays and cancellations as a result. Expect busy roads and packed airports, with many people traveling across the country to visit their loved ones for Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve in the next few days. Holiday travel can be a nightmare if you aren't prepared for the trek home.
I'm Worried About My Dad's Heart. So We Got Him an Apple Watch
After my family lost my mom to a cardiac event masked by other health issues, we wanted to make sure we could all have more info on my dad. He doesn't have any extraordinary conditions, so doesn't need specialized equipment. But with the consumer devices on the market, it seemed a no-brainer to upgrade his iPhone 6S and give him an Apple Watch to track his health -- especially his heart.
AT&T and BlackRock Partner to Bring Fiber Internet to More People in the US
This story is part of Crossing the Broadband Divide, CNET's coverage of how the country is working toward making broadband access universal. AT&T and investment giant BlackRock have formed a partnership to expand fiber internet service beyond its current wireline networks, the telecom giant said in a press release Friday. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
iPhone 15 Rumors: All the Buzz About Apple's Next Phone
The iPhone 15 lineup likely won't arrive until the fall of 2023, but there are plenty of questions about what to expect from Apple's next-generation phone. Will the iPhone 15 have a USB-C port? Will Apple increase iPhone prices in 2023? Will it even be called the "iPhone 15"? No one outside of Apple knows for sure, but the rumor mill will certainly feed our curiosity until Apple throws the next iPhone event. Here are some of the biggest and most credible rumors we've seen so far, to paint a picture of what we may see from the iPhone 15.
DuckDuckGo Wants to Spare You From Annoying Google Sign-In Pop-Ups
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, on Thursday launched a new feature in its apps and browser extensions called Google Sign-in Pop-Up Protection. The new feature stops Google sign-in pop-ups from appearing on non-Google sites. These pop-ups have shown up across the web on sites like Zillow and Reddit, neither of...
Upgrade to a 70-Inch 4K TV for $400 With This 1-Day Deal
When it comes to entertainment, size matters. Having a big screen at the hub of your home can give you a cinematic experience right on your own couch. If you've been considering upgrading to a bigger screen, check out the 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV. The 70-inch model is down to $400 right now at Best Buy, saving you $100 off the list price. This offer expires tonight, so be sure to place your order before then if you want to nab one at this price.
