Tufts University rocked by series of bomb threats forcing campus evacuations

T ufts University in Massachusetts was subjected to a bomb threat Tuesday, the fifth such threat leveled against the school over the past week that administrators say may be motivated in opposition to the university's "diversity" initiatives.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the university's alert system said that they had received "another threat that may be related to recent events," the latest in a string of threats dating back to last week that has set the Tufts University community on edge.

"As we continue to assess the threats, please be assured that Tufts University Police are responding with our local partners to investigate each incident," the university said of the latest threat. "Please be advised that you will continue to see an increased public safety presence on campus."

On Monday, university President Anthony Monaco said in a letter to the university community, a copy of which was provided to the Washington Examiner , that the school had been facing bomb threats since Wednesday of last week, but subsequent investigations following each threat had not discovered any suspicious packages or bombs.



"Several of the threats have included messages indicating that the emailer(s) are opposed to: our university values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ); the hard work we have done collectively; and the much-needed and difficult conversations within our institution to move forward as a diverse and inclusive community, and as active citizens in our wider society," Monaco said in the letter. "Investigators note that it does not necessarily mean that this is definitely the cause of these threats."

According to Tufts Daily , the campus newspaper, the Tuesday threat is the fifth bomb threat since the first one last week. In a tweet, the outlet said the latest threat also targeted the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and that a bomb would detonate at their Boston office "within minutes."