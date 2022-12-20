ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tysGF_0jozDWYk00

H ouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Bills from Republican senators, including McConnell himself, will be "dead on arrival" in the House under his speakership, McCarthy warned, throwing his weight behind a letter signed by 13 Republicans in the House vowing to whip against legislation from lawmakers who cast a "yes" vote later this week on the spending bill.

'DECLARE WAR': CONSERVATIVES DEMAND MCCARTHY PLAY HARDBALL WITH MCCONNELL ON SPENDING BILL

"Agreed. Except no need to whip — when I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2T monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people," McCarthy tweeted in response to the letter.

McCarthy's warning shot comes as House Republicans have pressured the aspiring speaker to take a harder line against McConnell, who has advanced a longer-term spending deal with the Democrats. McCarthy has publicly insisted that the Senate should pass a short-term funding bill instead that allows the bill to be negotiated once Republicans retake the House on Jan. 3.

McCarthy has publicly pressed McConnell to change course on the omnibus, but a conservative flank in the House wants McCarthy to go further and "declare war" on McConnell-backed bills if he votes for the $1.7 trillion spending bill. McCarthy is currently seeking to court a handful of defections within his conference that threaten to derail his speakership bid, given the narrow 222-seat majority House Republicans will have in January.

The group of 13 congressmen is demanding the Senate "refrain from entertaining any spending bill that extends beyond the first few months" of the new year so that the GOP can negotiate a budget when it has control of the lower chamber.

"We are obliged to inform you that if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of this Congress, we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill — including the Republican leader," the Monday letter sent to GOP senators said.

"Senate Republicans have the 41 votes necessary to stop this and should do so now and show the Americans who elected you that they weren't wrong in doing so," the letter continued. "This slated omnibus spending bill is an indefensible assault on the American people. It is an assault on the separation of powers. It is an assault on fiscal responsibility. It is an assault on basic civic decency."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The letter was signed by Reps. and Reps.-elect Chip Roy (R-TX), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Scott Perry (R-PA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), and Andy Ogles (R-TN).

Congress has until midnight Friday to fund a spending bill, either the omnibus or a stop-gap measure, that would avert a government shutdown.

Comments / 545

Djp10
4d ago

This is magical Republicans fighting each other signs of self imploding. we need a republican party with an agenda for the American people, not their cult leader.

Reply(61)
217
Mike Mike
3d ago

Gop is sad.....the can't even agree ...let lone fix the country...reminds of a dog chasing a car when he catches up with it don't know what to do with it...they have no plan.wow

Reply(52)
109
U.S. ARMY COMBAT MEDIC
4d ago

If you voted for Republican congressmen, you knew they would not pass or go along with anything that would help the American people.

Reply(31)
158
Related
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
The Hill

Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Monday said she would not support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next Speaker unless there is a mechanism to easily remove him from the top post. Speaking at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Boebert said, “We have to have an accountability mechanism on the Speaker…
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
74K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy