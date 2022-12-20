Read full article on original website
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Warriors star Stephen Curry won’t be happy with JR Smith’s wild NBA Finals MVP take
Stephen Curry caught his white whale last June, when he won his first Finals MVP for the Golden State Warriors. Despite winning three championships prior, someone else always overshadowed Steph’s brilliance. His performance against the Celtics, though, was so breathtaking that he was an easy pick for the Finals MVP. However, a former rival of his, JR Smith, seemed to disagree based on his last Twitter post.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG
Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson leaves Knicks collapse vs. Sixers with apparent injury
Christmas went from bad to worse for Jalen Brunson late in the New York Knicks’ 119-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He left the game for good with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter and quickly headed to the locker room, dealing with a right hip issue that had been bothering him for most of the second half.
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal
Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hornets seeking rare road win against Trail Blazers
The Charlotte Hornets experience nothing but trouble in Portland and they aim to end a 14-game skid in the Rose
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
Winners and losers from Philadelphia 76ers Christmas Day win over the New York Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers headed to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Christmas. For both teams,
Mic’d up LeBron James sends special Christmas message to his family, NBA
LeBron James has long known what its like to be away from his family on Christmas. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been a holiday mainstay for well more than a decade, even breaking Kobe Bryant’s record for appearances on Christmas Day during Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, taking the floor for the 17th time on December 25th.
Instant breakdown of Sixers’ Christmas win vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Madson Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. The Sixers pushed their winning streak to a whopping eight games in another come-from-behind effort. They made Christmas in Philadelphia much happier with a 119-112 win over the Knicks. Before returning to our families for the rest of the holiday […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers’ Christmas win vs. Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue outside American Airlines Center
Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star for the Mavericks, winning an NBA championship in 2011.
Dirk Nowitzki delivers amazing quote about his statue
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue of legendary forward Dirk Nowitzki in front of their American Airlines Center arena. The statue, which stands nearly 24 feet high, is the fulfillment of a promise made by Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban at Nowitzki’s jersey retirement last year that Nowitzki would get the “biggest, most badass Read more... The post Dirk Nowitzki delivers amazing quote about his statue appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game
For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dirk Nowitzki reacts to ‘stunning’ statue unveiling before Mavs’ Christmas game vs. Lakers
Christmas Day is a big one for the Dallas Mavericks. Not only will Luka Doncic and the Mavs host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, but they’re honoring franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki. Ahead of Sunday’s matinee, the Mavs unveiled their new Nowitzki statue outside American Airlines Center: Loyalty Never Fades Away. @chime […] The post Dirk Nowitzki reacts to ‘stunning’ statue unveiling before Mavs’ Christmas game vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
