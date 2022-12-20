Read full article on original website
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
rejournals.com
Copaken Brooks welcomes two new tenants to Lenexa Point Shopping Center in Kansas
Copaken Brooks is making a splash with two new grand-openings at the Lenexa Point shopping center in Lenexa, Kansas. Goldfish Swim School is a 9,081-square-foot indoor swim instruction facility for kids ages four months to 12 years. Goldfish installed an indoor pool in the building to accomplish the organization’s holistic philosophy of building life skills in and out of the water through play-based learning.
Hy-Vee greeter leaves warm impression on customers amid end-of-year madness
A special employee at Hy-Vee on 63rd Street in Shawnee is bringing a bit of cheer to the end of the year.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
KCTV 5
Local shelters see record demand as temperatures plunge
One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
KMBC.com
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
rejournals.com
UPS Supply Chain Solutions leases 210,600 square feet at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City
Hunt Midwest welcomes UPS Supply Chain Solutions as its newest tenant at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in the Kansas City, Missouri, market. UPS is leasing 210,600 square feet at HMBC Logistics IV on NE 48th Street just east of Interstate 435 in Clay County. An additional 268,000-plus square feet remain available for lease.
KCTV 5
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
kcur.org
A Kansas City master sommelier picks the best wines for your holiday celebrations
Which wines are best to bring to festive parties and pair with your holiday meals?. Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost shared his recommendations for pairing wines with specific foods, and the bottles he’ll be pouring this holiday season. Here are the wines Doug Frost shared:. Montelle,...
KCPD adopts family with 10 kids for Christmas after father’s hit-and-run death
Kansas City police play Santa after a hit-and-run crash this year took a man's life. The department adopted the family with 10 kids following their father's death earlier this year.
plattecountylandmark.com
Make Platte City the county seat again
The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
KMBC.com
A refugee family in Overland Park is using - soap? to support struggling friends back in Ukraine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays are a little more special this year for one Ukrainian family living in Kansas City. That's because another Overland Park, Kansas, family opened their doors to host them in 2022. Now, the family is trying to use the experience to help people still...
