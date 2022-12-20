ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park

Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
What’s new in KC food and drink this month

A selection of the city’s most interesting food and drink news. Kansas City has another option for authentic boiled-then-baked bagels. Providence Pizza has launched its own pop-up bagel concept making “Jersey-inspired” bagels on Saturday mornings. Luca Bagel was inspired by family trips back to Jersey, where the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Northland’s Laughing Place bakery closes tomorrow

The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.
GLADSTONE, MO
These Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas

A reader asked us which Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Here are the ones we were able to find. Know of a restaurant we should add to this list? Please drop us an email at hello (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com!. Open Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022:. • Sarpino’s...
LAWRENCE, KS
Arizona-based Peter Piper Pizza coming to Johnson County

Where exactly: The first Johnson County location for the restaurant will operate at 15139 W. 119th St. in Olathe. The space neighbors Minit Mart and Crumbl Cookies on the corner of West 119th Street and South Black Bob Road. About the restaurant: Peter Piper Pizzeria will serve pizzas that were...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Copaken Brooks welcomes two new tenants to Lenexa Point Shopping Center in Kansas

Copaken Brooks is making a splash with two new grand-openings at the Lenexa Point shopping center in Lenexa, Kansas. Goldfish Swim School is a 9,081-square-foot indoor swim instruction facility for kids ages four months to 12 years. Goldfish installed an indoor pool in the building to accomplish the organization’s holistic philosophy of building life skills in and out of the water through play-based learning.
LENEXA, KS
Local shelters see record demand as temperatures plunge

One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
OLATHE, KS
Make Platte City the county seat again

The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
PLATTE CITY, MO

