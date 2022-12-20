The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.

GLADSTONE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO