ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 3

Related
suindependent.com

Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!

SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Will December’s big storms make a difference for the Great Salt Lake?

This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. The state’s snowpack is off to a good start, but the lake will need a lot more to...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Future of Lake Powell is not looking so bright

PAGE, Ariz. — The future of Lake Powell is getting bleak. So much so that experts say the lake is approaching a dead pool. A dead pool is when the water level in a reservoir drops so low, it can’t flow downstream. Jack Stauss, of the Glen Canyon...
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

What is the master gardener program in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY – Are you interested in gardening but not sure where to learn? Utah State University Extension offers a Master Gardener Program for anyone who wants to learn about gardening and home horticulture. Michael Caron, Extension Assistant Professor at Utah State University, joined Maria and Taun at...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

More snow coming to Utah as winter storm warning issued for Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. KSL-TV meteorologist Kristin Van Dyke says the storm won’t impact the morning commute, at least in the valley. “Even tomorrow morning’s commute it is looking OK, unless you’re going to be in the mountains,”...
UTAH STATE
lasvegastribune.net

Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park

RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
RENO, NV
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Rep. Adam Robertson steps away from Utah legislature

PROVO, Utah — Utah State Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) has announced his resignation from the Utah legislature. Robertson told his legislative colleagues and leaders that he needs to focus on his job at Fortem Technologies. His resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2023. That doesn’t give much time for his...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
EAST CARBON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy