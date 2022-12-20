On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 980 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,317 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,594 cases per day. In 2020, 1,447 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,275 cases per day.

