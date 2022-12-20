ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 896 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 980 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,317 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,594 cases per day. In 2020, 1,447 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,275 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

What’s New in Milwaukee Dining? December Restaurant News

Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne (330 E. Menomonee St.) opened Dec. 17 in the Third Ward. Five craft beers are currently available: IPA, citrus pale ale, amber, smoothie sour and marshmallow stout. They have a kitchen and will serve food. The business strives for near-zero waste and plans to donate a portion of annual sales to sea turtle conservation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee County Parks Offer Winter Activities During Holiday Break

The Milwaukee County Parks offer a variety of activities to enjoy during the holiday season, including glow skating at Wilson Ice Arena, indoor swimming at Noyes and Pulaski Pools, winter hiking at Wehr Nature Center, and sports fun at the Sports Complex. With extra time off, here are just some ways to get out to one of the city’s many activity centers.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy