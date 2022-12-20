ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today

‘Skip the Straw’ Signs Start Appearing Around Walt Disney World

On the Walt Disney Company website, it says, “The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship goes back to our founding nearly 100 years ago.” Four years ago, Disney Parks stopped automatically giving out plastic straws and lids, to reduce single-use plastic usage, and made them available by request only. Now, we’ve started seeing signs appearing throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that say “Skip the Straw.”
WDW News Today

Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Load Area at Walt Disney World

On this morning’s preview of TRON LIghtcycle / Run on “Good Morning America,” we got more than just a look at the ride! We also got to see the completed load area for the first time. The pitch-black load area is very reminiscent of The Grid, with...
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket

When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
disneyfoodblog.com

New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World

Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com

2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
WDW News Today

New Princess Jasmine Dress Debuts at Walt Disney World

A new Princess Jasmine dress by the Disney Dress Shop is available in Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom. “Aladdin” is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and this dress is the latest in a large series of new merchandise. Princess Jasmine Dress – $128. The new blue dress...
WDW News Today

NEW Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World

A new Disney Princess ear headband by Stoney Clover Lane is now available at Walt Disney World. This matches the Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane collection originally released this summer. Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband – $44.99. The ears and headband are covered in light pink fabric.
WDW News Today

New Holiday Cookie Stroll 2022 Cookie Jar at EPCOT

The Holiday Cookie Stroll during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays doesn’t have to just be in the park. You can celebrate it at home with this new cookie jar available at Port of Entry. Holiday Cookie Stroll 2022 Jar – $39.99. The jar features the...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.

