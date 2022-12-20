ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Seahawks-Chiefs Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The Chiefs are nearly double-digit home favorites against the Seahawks in Week 16.

The Seahawks head to Arrowhead in Week 16 to face the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs are favored by 9.5 and the game total is set at 48.5 .

The Seahawks are on the bubble for an NFC playoff spot, while the Chiefs have already locked up their AFC playoff berth. Seattle will be looking to stop its skid, as it has lost four of its last five games.

The Seahawks has exceeded expectations this year in spite of their recent struggles. Geno Smith ’s 71.4% completion rate leads the league and his 105.3 passer rating is second only to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa . Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf each have more than 900 receiving yards and rookie Kenneth Walker III has nine touchdowns, which is tied with Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard .

Seattle’s offense is averaging 25.4 points per game this year (seventh), but their defense has struggled especially of late. Seattle is allowing 25.4 points per game (29th), with much of the deficiencies coming versus the run. The Seahawks are allowing the second-most ground yards per game this year (161.1).

The Chiefs are among the NFL’s best despite having to go to overtime to beat the last-place Texans (1-12-1) on Sunday. Offensively they cannot be stopped. Their 29.6 points per game lead the NFL and Patrick Mahomes can connect with any of many receivers, including tight end Travis Kelce , whose 1,144 receiving yards would rank him sixth among wide receivers, and receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster , Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney . Mahomes leads the league with 4,496 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns. Isaiah Pachceo and Jerick McKinnon —who is also one of Mahomes’ favorite targets—make up a strong running attack that should be able to dominate this Seattle defense.

Kansas City’s defense, however, remains among the league’s worst versus the pass. Quarterbacks have thrown for a league-leading 30 touchdowns when facing the Chiefs. Seattle’s offense should be able to have some success Saturday.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks (+350) | Chiefs (-450)
Spread: SEA +9.5 (-110) | KC -9.5 (-110)
Total: 48.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Dec. 24, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 7-7
Seahawks Against the Spread Record: 6-8

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 11-3
Chiefs Against the Spread Record: 4-9-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Chiefs are 1-3-1 against the spread (ATS) as home favorites, while the Seahawks are 3-2 ATS as road underdogs.

Kansas City’s games have gone over the projected total seven times, while Seattle’s eight times for Seattle.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

Comments / 0

 

