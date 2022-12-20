Suspect smashes car through store during brazen Gamestop burglary

Orlando, FL - Police are looking for a suspect who drove a car into an Orlando GameStop during a brazen burglary earlier this week.

Police say the unidentified suspect drove a Hyundai SUV inside the GameStop located at 2907 E Colonial Drive near Orlando Fashion Square around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The suspect left the SUV behind after stealing several Microsoft Xbox consoles and gaming accessories from the store.

The Orlando Police Department released a photo of the damage done to the store, which showed a silver Hyundai fully inside the GameStop with glass all over the floor.

Police have not provided a description of the possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Monday's burglary is asked to call the Orlando police at 321-235-5300.